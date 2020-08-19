Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nyse  >  Koninklijke Philips N.V.    PHG

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.

(PHG)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 19/08 18:52:55
51.82 USD   -0.50%
12/08PHILIPS NV : JP Morgan neutre sur le dossier
ZD
11/08PHILIPS : lancement de la Virtual Care Station
CF
05/08PHILIPS : coopération commerciale avec l'américain Imricor
CF
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 


Aucune donnée



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.
Durée : Période :
Koninklijke Philips N.V. : Graphique analyse technique Koninklijke Philips N.V. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 23
Objectif de cours Moyen 48,76 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 43,73 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 32,6%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 11,5%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -13,1%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.6.72%47 122
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC28.30%165 079
DANAHER CORPORATION35.31%147 330
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.17.13%81 028
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-13.03%56 268
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.75.37%56 027
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group