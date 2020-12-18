Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Koninklijke Philips N.V.    PHIA   NL0000009538

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.

(PHIA)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses ZonebourseRecommandations des analystes

PHILIPS NV : Bernstein maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

18/12/2020 | 10:33
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
L'analyste Lisa Bedell Clive du bureau de recherche Bernstein considère le titre attrayant et le recommande à l'achat. L'objectif de cours est inchangé à 52 EUR.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.
10:34KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N : PHILIPS rachète BioTelemetry pour 2,8 milliards de dolla..
AO
10:33PHILIPS NV : Bernstein maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZD
10:31BIOTELEMETRY : Philips rachète l'américain BioTelemetry pour 2,8 milliards de do..
RE
10:19Philips va racheter Biotelemetry pour 2,8 milliards de dollars
AW
10:12PHILIPS : Oddo confirme son conseil et l'objectif
CF
09:54PHILIPS : accord pour l'acquisition de BioTelemetry
CF
08:50EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : Renault, Vivendi, EssilorLuxottica, Kering, Vinci, Micro..
16/12PHILIPS NV : Barclays toujours à l'achat
ZD
11/12PHILIPS : formation d'un consortium pour un parc éolien
CF
07/12PHILIPS NV : Opinion positive de Goldman Sachs
ZD
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2020 19 611 M 24 030 M -
Résultat net 2020 1 283 M 1 572 M -
Dette nette 2020 3 319 M 4 067 M -
PER 2020 31,4x
Rendement 2020 1,97%
Capitalisation 40 044 M 49 026 M -
VE / CA 2020 2,21x
VE / CA 2021 2,14x
Nbr Employés 80 718
Flottant 99,7%
Graphique KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.
Durée : Période :
Koninklijke Philips N.V. : Graphique analyse technique Koninklijke Philips N.V. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 24
Objectif de cours Moyen 49,02 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 44,03 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 31,7%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 11,3%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -13,7%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Frans van Houten Chief Executive Officer
Jeroen van der Veer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sophie Bechu Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Abhijit Bhattacharya Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jan Kimpen Chief Medical Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.3.22%49 026
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC40.91%181 438
DANAHER CORPORATION46.27%157 633
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.31.91%90 055
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.109.74%70 162
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-4.29%53 466
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ