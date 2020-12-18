|
PHILIPS NV : Bernstein reste à l'achat
L'analyste Lisa Bedell Clive de chez Bernstein maintient son opinion acheteuse sur le titre. L'objectif de cours est inchangé à 52 EUR.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
