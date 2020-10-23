Connexion
KONTOOR BRANDS, INC.

KONTOOR BRANDS, INC.

(KTB)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nyse - 23/10 22:10:00
32.6 USD   +1.34%
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur KONTOOR BRANDS, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF - ...0.71%0.28%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF - USD-0.03%0.13%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD-1.25%0.05%Etats UnisActions
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 Dist - USD0.05%0.01%Etats UnisActions



Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 9
Objectif de cours Moyen 24,83 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 32,17 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 11,9%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -22,8%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -81,3%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
KONTOOR BRANDS, INC.-23.39%1 837
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE3.14%254 389
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.40.58%42 439
VF CORPORATION-25.79%28 818
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED70.24%12 868
MONCLER S.P.A.-6.91%11 154
