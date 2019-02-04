Connexion
Fonds positionnés sur KORIAN
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Kirao Multicaps ICNON7.00%68.00%26.4M EUR
Palatine France Mid Cap CNON6.00%32.00%3.52M EUR
Sycomore Partners PNON7.00%1.00%8.28M EUR


ETFs positionnés sur KORIANETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Lyxor CAC Mid 60 - Dist - EUR0.32%1.88%FranceActions
Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equi...1.52%0.04%EuropeActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 12
Objectif de cours Moyen 38,96 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 31,34 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 43,6%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 24,3%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 8,49%
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
KORIAN0.00%3 943
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION11.10%99 518
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.19.74%66 353
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS28.81%25 601
REDE D'OR SãO LUIZ S.A.2.49%24 244
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-7.07%22 236
