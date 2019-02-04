Connexion
    KORI   FR0010386334

KORIAN

(KORI)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 30/06 14:42:00
30.84 EUR   +2.32%
29/06KORIAN  : Oddo maintient son conseil sur le titre
CF
28/06KORIAN  : 800 aînés à l'honneur du 28 juin au 2 juillet 2021
PU
28/06Korian prévoit une croissance de 10% par an à moyen terme
DJ
Fonds positionnés sur KORIAN
NomPositionPEA1er JanNotation
GSD Monde0.08M EURNON9.00%
Sycomore Partners P6.91M EURNON10.00%
Threadneedle (Lux) Pan Eurp SmCp Opps AE20.2M EURNON12.00%


ETFs positionnés sur KORIANETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETF PoidsVar. 5joursRatingGéographie
Lyxor CAC Mid 60 - Dist - EUR1.88%-0.09%France
Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) - Dist - EUR0.43%0.15%Europe
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU Small Cap A-dis - EUR0.41%0.17%Europe
IShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF - USD0.15%-0.14%Europe
IShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF - USD0.08%0.31%EAFE
Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF ...0.04%-1.36%Europe
AMUNDI EURO ISTOXX CLIMATE PARIS ALIGNED P...0.02%0.14%-Europe



Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 12
Dernier Cours de Cloture 30,14 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 38,33 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 27,2%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
KORIAN-3.83%3 885
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION23.16%110 697
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.25.19%68 651
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.1.68%27 342
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS35.59%26 094
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA2.05%24 500