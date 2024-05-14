Krystal Biotech, Inc. est une société de biotechnologie intégrée à vocation commerciale. Elle se concentre sur la découverte, le développement et la commercialisation de médicaments génétiques pour traiter des maladies dont les besoins médicaux ne sont pas satisfaits. Ses produits candidats à différents stades de développement clinique et préclinique comprennent VYJUVEK, KB407, KB408, KB707, KB105, KB104, KB104 et KB301. Son produit commercial VYJUVEK est une thérapie génique non invasive, topique, redo sable, conçue pour délivrer deux copies du gèneCOL7A1 lorsqu'il est appliqué directement sur les plaies DEB. VYJUVEK est conçu pour traiter le DEB au niveau moléculaire en fournissant aux cellules de la peau du patient le modèle pour fabriquer la protéine COL7 normale, s'attaquant ainsi au mécanisme fondamental à l'origine de la maladie. KB407 est développé pour le traitement de la fibrose kystique. KB408 est développé pour le traitement du déficit en alpha-1-antitrypsine. KB707 est développé pour le traitement des tumeurs solides. KB105 est développé pour l'ichtyose congénitale récessive autosomique déficiente en TGM1.

Secteur Recherche biotechnologique et médicale