Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. est une société de services technologiques. La société est un fournisseur de services d'infrastructure dans le monde, servant de partenaire aux entreprises clientes. La société opère à travers quatre segments : États-Unis, Japon, Marchés principaux et Marchés stratégiques. Elle fournit un ensemble de services technologiques autour des solutions de cloud hybride, de la résilience des entreprises et des services de réseau pour les transformations des technologies de l'information (IT). Ses services cloud offrent une approche à 360 degrés pour identifier et résoudre les défis et faire avancer la transformation. Ses services Core Enterprise et zCloud prennent en charge toute une gamme d'infrastructures d'entreprise, y compris les nuages privés, les environnements mainframe, l'informatique distribuée, les réseaux d'entreprise et les environnements de stockage. Kyndryl Bridge est une plateforme d'intégration ouverte qui fournit des solutions informatiques. Elle offre ses services à des secteurs tels que la banque et les marchés financiers, la chimie, le pétrole et le gaz, les communications et les médias, le gouvernement et les soins de santé.

Secteur Services et conseils en informatique