L'Oreal : L'Oréal at the Lundis d'Investir Day

L'Oréal was present on 23 and 30 November at the Investir Day Mondays, the second completely digital edition of the Investir Day trade fair, on the theme of Green Finance and Sustainable Investments (www.investirday.fr).
This event was an opportunity to meet and exchange with individual shareholders, students and other participants and thus make them discover L'Oréal and expose them to the achievements and commitments of the Group.
The following interventions were proposed:
on 23 November
L'Oréal : a Sustainable Finance
with Christophe BABULE
Executive Vice-President - Chief Financial Officer
L'Oréal for the Future
with Alexandra PALT
Executive Vice President, Chief Corporate Responsability Officer and L'Oréal Foundation
on 30 November
Digital, fuel for growth
with Lubomira ROCHET
Executive Vice President, Chief Digital Officer
On the occasion of these special events, the strong participation recorded during the live trade fair and also during the replays show, once again, the interest that shareholders have in the L'Oréal group and demonstrates the success in this event.
Find all replays of these interventions here (in French).