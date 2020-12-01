L'Oreal : L'Oréal at the Lundis d'Investir Day

L'Oréal was present on 23 and 30 November at the Investir Day Mondays, the second completely digital edition of the Investir Day trade fair, on the theme of Green Finance and Sustainable Investments (www.investirday.fr).

This event was an opportunity to meet and exchange with individual shareholders, students and other participants and thus make them discover L'Oréal and expose them to the achievements and commitments of the Group.

The following interventions were proposed:

on 23 November

L'Oréal : a Sustainable Finance

with Christophe BABULE

Executive Vice-President - Chief Financial Officer

L'Oréal for the Future

with Alexandra PALT

Executive Vice President, Chief Corporate Responsability Officer and L'Oréal Foundation

on 30 November

Digital, fuel for growth

with Lubomira ROCHET

Executive Vice President, Chief Digital Officer

On the occasion of these special events, the strong participation recorded during the live trade fair and also during the replays show, once again, the interest that shareholders have in the L'Oréal group and demonstrates the success in this event.

Find all replays of these interventions here (in French).