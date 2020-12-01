Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  L'Oréal    OR   FR0000120321

L'ORÉAL

(OR)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 01/12 11:25:06
305.7 EUR   -0.36%
10:57L'OREAL : Retour sur les Lundis d'Investir Day
PU
10:55L'OREAL : L'Oréal at the Lundis d'Investir Day
PU
09:02C'était Moovember
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses ZonebourseRecommandations des analystes

L'Oreal : L'Oréal at the Lundis d'Investir Day

01/12/2020 | 10:55
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

L'Oréal was present on 23 and 30 November at the Investir Day Mondays, the second completely digital edition of the Investir Day trade fair, on the theme of Green Finance and Sustainable Investments (www.investirday.fr).

This event was an opportunity to meet and exchange with individual shareholders, students and other participants and thus make them discover L'Oréal and expose them to the achievements and commitments of the Group.

The following interventions were proposed:

on 23 November

L'Oréal : a Sustainable Finance
with Christophe BABULE
Executive Vice-President - Chief Financial Officer

L'Oréal for the Future
with Alexandra PALT
Executive Vice President, Chief Corporate Responsability Officer and L'Oréal Foundation

on 30 November

Digital, fuel for growth
with Lubomira ROCHET
Executive Vice President, Chief Digital Officer

On the occasion of these special events, the strong participation recorded during the live trade fair and also during the replays show, once again, the interest that shareholders have in the L'Oréal group and demonstrates the success in this event.

Find all replays of these interventions here (in French).

Disclaimer

L'Oréal SA published this content on 01 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2020 09:54:04 UTC


© Publicnow 2020
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur L'ORÉAL
10:57L'OREAL : Retour sur les Lundis d'Investir Day
PU
10:55L'OREAL : L'Oréal at the Lundis d'Investir Day
PU
09:02C'était Moovember
08:50AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : AB Inbev, ArcelorMittal, Aurubis, L'Oréal, Pernod Ric..
30/11Bourse Zurich: modeste regain d'optimisme
AW
30/11Bourse Zurich: prises de bénéfices et manque d'impulsions
AW
30/11Bourse Zurich: le début de semaine s'annonce difficile
AW
28/11CALME ET DISCIPLINE : à Paris, des clients mais pas la foule, pour la
AW
28/11Les commerces "non essentiels" rouvrent, davantage d'aides pour les entrepris..
AW
28/11A Paris, première ouverture dans le calme pour les commerces "non essentiels"
AW
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur L'ORÉAL
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2020 27 894 M 33 348 M -
Résultat net 2020 3 743 M 4 475 M -
Tréso. nette 2020 3 558 M 4 253 M -
PER 2020 46,2x
Rendement 2020 1,33%
Capitalisation 172 Mrd 205 Mrd -
VE / CA 2020 6,03x
VE / CA 2021 5,47x
Nbr Employés 87 974
Flottant 42,2%
Graphique L'ORÉAL
Durée : Période :
L'Oréal : Graphique analyse technique L'Oréal | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique L'ORÉAL
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 27
Objectif de cours Moyen 289,23 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 306,80 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 22,4%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -5,73%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -33,5%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Jean-Paul Agon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexis Perakis-Valat President-Consumer Products Division
Barbara Lavernos Chief Operating & Technology Officer & EVP
Christophe Babule Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Laurent Attal Vice President & GM-Research & Innovation
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
L'ORÉAL16.21%205 121
KAO CORPORATION-11.71%35 986
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED-4.70%28 175
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.30.36%12 887
AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION-6.00%9 851
COTY INC.-36.09%5 507
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ