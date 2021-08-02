Connexion
L'Oreal : Présentation de Nicolas Hieronimus, Directeur Général (PDF 5.74 Mo)

02/08/2021 | 09:32
30 JUILLET 2021

RÉSULTATS 1ER SEMESTRE 2021

Nicolas HIERONIMUS

Directeur Général

UN TRIMESTRE ET UN

SEMESTRE EXCEPTIONNELS

30/07/21

REPRISE DU MARCHÉ DE LA BEAUTÉ

+11%1

1 Estimations L'Oréal du marché cosmétique mondial. Hors savons, dentifrices, rasoirs et lames.

30/07/21 Estimation provisoire S1 hors effets monétaires.

MARCHÉ DE LA BEAUTÉ DANS LE MONDE AU S1 211

PAR ZONE GÉOGRAPHIQUE

EUROPE

ASIE DU NORD

AMÉRIQUE DU NORD

+5%+14%

+16%

AMÉRIQUE LATINE

SAPMENA - SSA

+9%

+9%

30/07/21

1 Estimations L'Oréal du marché cosmétique mondial. Hors savons, dentifrices, rasoirs et lames. Estimation provisoire S1 hors effets monétaires.

CHINE

REPRISE CONFIRMÉE

CROISSANCE DU MARCHÉ

+20%1

  • Appétit pour le luxe
  • Ecosystème O+O

1 Estimations L'Oréal du marché cosmétique mondial. Hors savons, dentifrices,

30/07/21 rasoirs et lames. Estimation provisoire S1 hors effets monétaires.

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

L'Oréal SA published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 07:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Données financières
CA 2021 30 951 M 36 720 M -
Résultat net 2021 4 545 M 5 392 M -
Tréso. nette 2021 5 901 M 7 001 M -
PER 2021 47,7x
Rendement 2021 1,15%
Capitalisation 215 Mrd 255 Mrd -
VE / CA 2021 6,76x
VE / CA 2022 6,21x
Nbr Employés 85 392
Flottant 42,4%
Graphique L'ORÉAL
Durée : Période :
L'Oréal : Graphique analyse technique L'Oréal | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique L'ORÉAL
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 27
Dernier Cours de Cloture 385,90 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 362,58 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -6,04%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nicolas Hieronimus Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christophe Babule Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Paul Agon Chairman
Barbara Lavernos Deputy CEO-Research, Innovation & Technology
Antoine Vanlaeys Chief Operating Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
L'ORÉAL24.16%255 285
KAO CORPORATION-17.52%28 437
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED2.10%26 518
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.2.38%14 391
AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION7.52%11 870
KOSÉ CORPORATION-1.99%8 966