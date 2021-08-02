L'Oreal : Présentation de Nicolas Hieronimus, Directeur Général (PDF 5.74 Mo)

30 JUILLET 2021
RÉSULTATS 1ER SEMESTRE 2021
Nicolas HIERONIMUS
Directeur Général
UN TRIMESTRE ET UN
SEMESTRE EXCEPTIONNELS
REPRISE DU MARCHÉ DE LA BEAUTÉ
≃+11%1
1 Estimations L'Oréal du marché cosmétique mondial. Hors savons, dentifrices, rasoirs et lames.
30/07/21 Estimation provisoire S1 hors effets monétaires.
MARCHÉ DE LA BEAUTÉ DANS LE MONDE AU S1 211
PAR ZONE GÉOGRAPHIQUE
|
EUROPE
|
ASIE DU NORD
|
AMÉRIQUE DU NORD
|
≃ +5% ≃ +14%
|
≃ +16%
|
AMÉRIQUE LATINE
|
SAPMENA - SSA
|
≃ +9%
|
≃ +9%
|
30/07/21
|
1 Estimations L'Oréal du marché cosmétique mondial. Hors savons, dentifrices, rasoirs et lames. Estimation provisoire S1 hors effets monétaires.
CHINE
REPRISE CONFIRMÉE
CROISSANCE DU MARCHÉ
+20%1
-
Appétit pour le luxe
-
Ecosystème O+O
1 Estimations L'Oréal du marché cosmétique mondial. Hors savons, dentifrices,
30/07/21 rasoirs et lames. Estimation provisoire S1 hors effets monétaires.
