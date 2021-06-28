Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. La Française des Jeux
  6. Fonds
    FDJ   FR0013451333

LA FRANÇAISE DES JEUX

(FDJ)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Fonds positionnés sur LA FRANÇAISE DES JEUX
NomPositionPEA1er JanNotation
Investir PEA Palatine0.54M EURNON15.00%
Palatine France Mid Cap C6.17M EURNON13.00%


ETFs positionnés sur LA FRANÇAISE DES JEUXETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETF PoidsVar. 5joursRatingGéographie
IShares STOXX Europe 600 Travel & Leisure ...4.13%8.02%Europe
Lyxor CAC Mid 60 - Dist - EUR3.38%1.34%France
IShares STOXX Europe Small 200 (DE) - EUR0.7%1.30%Europe
IShares MSCI EMU Mid Cap - EUR0.36%1.36%Europe
SPDR MSCI Europe Consumer Discretionary -...0.33%1.02%-NC
UBS ETF - Factor MSCI EMU Quality (EUR) A...0.31%0.06%Europe
UBS ETF - Factor MSCI EMU Quality (hedged...0.31%0.58%Europe
UBS ETF - Factor MSCI EMU Quality (hedged...0.31%0.00%Europe
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index E...0.23%-0.67%EAFE
Franklin FTSE France ETF - USD0.23%1.57%France
IShares MSCI France - EUR0.22%0.90%France
IShares MSCI France ETF - USD0.22%1.55%France
Xtrackers MSCI Europe Mid Cap 1C - USD0.18%-0.03%Europe
Lyxor MSCI EMU Growth (DR) - Dist - EUR0.16%1.37%Europe
AMUNDI MSCI EMU ESG UNIVERSAL SELECT - DR...0.11%1.39%-Europe
BMO MSCI Europe High Quality Hedged to CAD...0.1%0.81%Europe
IShares EURO STOXX (DE) - EUR0.1%1.31%Europe
Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - - Acc - EUR0.1%1.29%Europe
Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - Dist - EUR0.1%1.21%Europe
IShares MSCI EMU USD Hedged (Acc) - USD0.08%1.52%Europe
Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) - Dist - EUR0.07%1.27%Europe
Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) - Acc - EUR0.07%1.29%-Europe
BNP Paribas Easy MSCI EMU ex CW - C - EUR0.07%1.38%Europe
Xtrackers MSCI EMU 3C (CHF hedged) - CHF0.07%-0.41%-Europe
SPDR MSCI EMU - EUR0.07%1.31%Europe
Xtrackers MSCI EMU 1C (USD Hedged) - USD0.07%1.45%-Europe
Xtrackers MSCI EMU 2C (GBP Hedged) - GBP0.07%1.55%-Europe
Xtrackers MSCI EMU 1D - EUR0.07%1.31%Europe
Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF ...0.07%-0.27%Europe
IShares Core MSCI EMU (Acc) - EUR0.07%1.33%Europe
IShares Core MSCI EMU Distributing - GBP ...0.07%1.47%-Europe
IShares Core MSCI EMU - Accumulating - US...0.07%1.35%-Europe
IShares MSCI EMU CHF Hedged - CHF0.07%0.33%Europe
IShares Core MSCI EMU (Dist) - EUR0.07%0.00%Europe
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU A-dis - EUR0.07%1.29%Europe
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU (EUR) A-acc - EUR0.07%1.10%Europe
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU (EUR) A-UKdis - EUR0.07%0.00%Europe
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU (hedged to CHF) A-acc ...0.07%0.83%-Europe
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU (hedged to USD) A-dist...0.07%0.00%-Europe
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU (hedged to USD) A-acc ...0.07%-0.09%-Europe
UBS ETF (LU) MSCI EMU (hedged to GBP) A-d...0.07%1.34%-Europe
UBS ETF (LU) MSCI EMU (hedged to GBP) A-a...0.07%0.29%-Europe
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU (hedged to SGD) A-acc ...0.07%0.00%Europe
IShares MSCI World Consumer Discretionary ...0.06%2.70%-Monde
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF -...0.06%2.58%Monde
SPDR MSCI World Consumer Discretionary - USD0.06%2.75%Monde
Xtrackers Stoxx Europe 600 2C - EUR Hedge...0.06%1.22%-Europe
Xtrackers Stoxx Europe 600 (DR) 1C - EUR0.06%1.27%Europe
Invesco MSCI Europe ESG Universal Screened...0.06%1.09%-Europe
AMUNDI MSCI EUROPE ESG UNIVERSAL SELECT - ...0.05%1.27%-Europe
1  2Suiv.



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
Le marché des IPO se réveille avec de petits acteurs... en attendant les autres
Graphique LA FRANÇAISE DES JEUX
Durée : Période :
La Française des Jeux : Graphique analyse technique La Française des Jeux | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 12
Dernier Cours de Cloture 51,06 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 42,82 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -16,1%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
LA FRANÇAISE DES JEUX36.49%11 646
EVOLUTION AB76.98%36 987
SANDS CHINA LTD.-2.94%34 463
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED0.75%34 022
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-3.71%33 646
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.37.92%21 377