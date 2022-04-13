Connexion
    MMB   FR0000130213

LAGARDÈRE S.A.

(MMB)
  Rapport
Temps réel Euronext Paris  -  13/04 09:07:27
25.38 EUR    0.00%
08:25LAGARDERE S A : Communiqué de mise à disposition du public de la note en réponse et du document « autres informations » relatif aux caractéristiques notamment juridiques, financières et comptables de la société Lagardère SA
PU
12/04Vivendi lance officiellement jeudi son offre sur Lagardère
AW
12/04LAGARDERE S A : La Fondation Jean-Luc Lagardère et l'Institut du monde arabe présentent la 10e édition du Prix de la littérature arabe
PU
Lagardere S A : Communiqué de mise à disposition du public de la note en réponse et du document « autres informations » relatif aux caractéristiques notamment juridiques, financières et comptables de la société Lagardère SA

13/04/2022 | 08:25
Communiqué de mise à disposition du public de la note en réponse et du document « autres informations » relatif aux caractéristiques notamment juridiques, financières et comptables de la société Lagardère SA
Subscribe

13 Apr 2022 08:15 CEST

Company Name

LAGARDERE SA

ISN

FR0000130213

Market

Euronext

Symbol

MMB

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

16165_1065693_Communiqu_de_mise__disposition_de_la_note_en_rponse_et_du_Document_Autres_informations_de_Lagardre.pdf

Source

LAGARDERE

Provider

Les Echos

Disclaimer

Lagardère SA published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 06:24:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Recommandations des analystes sur LAGARDÈRE S.A.
Données financières
CA 2022 6 085 M 6 611 M -
Résultat net 2022 81,0 M 88,0 M -
Dette nette 2022 1 392 M 1 512 M -
PER 2022 43,8x
Rendement 2022 2,08%
Capitalisation 3 553 M 3 860 M -
VE / CA 2022 0,81x
VE / CA 2023 0,68x
Nbr Employés 27 359
Flottant 31,2%
Graphique LAGARDÈRE S.A.
Lagardère S.A. : Graphique analyse technique Lagardère S.A. | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique LAGARDÈRE S.A.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Dernier Cours de Clôture 25,38 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 25,43 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 0,18%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Arnaud Lagardère Chairman-Management Board, CEO & Director
Sophie Isabelle Stabile Group Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Valroff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susan M. Tolson Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Soumia Belaidi Malinbaum Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
LAGARDÈRE S.A.4.10%3 860
INFORMA PLC17.58%11 733
PEARSON PLC27.10%7 622
SCHIBSTED ASA-38.90%5 237
KADOKAWA CORPORATION11.95%3 718
JIANGSU PHOENIX PUBLISHING & MEDIA CORPORATION LIMITED0.49%3 129