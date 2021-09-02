Lagardere S A : Lagardère Travel Retail signe un accord en vue de l'investissement minoritaire de JD.com et JIC dans le capital de Lagardère Travel Retail Asia, dans le cadre d'un partenariat stratégique en Asie

Lagardère Travel Retail signe un accord en vue de l'investissement minoritaire de JD.com et JIC dans le capital de Lagardère Travel Retail Asia, dans le cadre d'un partenariat stratégique en Asie
Company Name
LAGARDERE SA
ISN
FR0000130213
Market
Euronext
Symbol
MMB
Source
LAGARDERE
Provider
Les Echos
Disclaimer
Lagardère SCA published this content on 02 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2021 06:41:03 UTC.