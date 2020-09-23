Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Lagardère SCA    MMB   FR0000130213

LAGARDÈRE SCA

(MMB)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur LAGARDÈRE SCAETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Lyxor CAC Mid 60 - Dist - EUR-5.23%0.99%FranceActions
Invesco FTSE RAFI Europe Dist - EUR-5.28%0.04%EuropeActions
Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe ex U...-4.41%0.04%EuropeActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
L'espoir d'un plan de relance US plus fort que le virus
Graphique LAGARDÈRE SCA
Durée : Période :
Lagardère SCA : Graphique analyse technique Lagardère SCA | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 11
Objectif de cours Moyen 15,78 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 15,21 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 31,5%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 3,75%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -17,8%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
LAGARDÈRE SCA-21.72%2 289
SCHIBSTED ASA51.72%9 346
INFORMA PLC-58.65%6 772
PEARSON PLC-15.76%5 120
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD-11.47%2 780
JIANGSU PHOENIX PUBLISHING & MEDIA CORPORATION LIMITED-5.39%2 683
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group