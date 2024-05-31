Lalique Group annonce une offre publique d’achat de Silvio Denz et envisage de se retirer de la Bourse Publication du prospectus d’offre ce jour – Ouverture de l’offre le 17 juin 2024

Au fil des années de cotation des actions de Lalique Group, d’abord à la bourse de Berne BX Swiss puis, depuis 2018, à la SIX Swiss Exchange, le capital flottant de la société est resté faible et n’atteint aujourd’hui encore qu’un peu plus de 6 %. Compte tenu de ces éléments, des coûts liés à la cotation et des tendances boursières à court terme, Lalique Group et Silvio Denz (actionnaire majoritaire à 51,1 % et président du conseil d’administration) ont l’intention de procéder à la décotation du groupe.

Silvio Denz propose une prime avantageuse aux actionnaires minoritaires

Dans le cadre de son offre publique d’achat volontaire, Silvio Denz propose aux actionnaires minoritaires CHF 40 en numéraire par action de Lalique Group. Ce montant correspond à une prime de 27.96% du prix moyen pondéré par le volume d’actions Lalique Group à la SIX Swiss Exchange au cours des 60 jours de négoce précédant la publication du prospectus d’offre, soit 32.45% par rapport au cours de clôture du 30 mai 2024.

Les actionnaires de référence (Müller Handels AG Schweiz, Dharampal Satyapal Limited, Hansjörg Wyss et Claudio Denz) ont séparément conclu avec Silvio Denz un accord de Non-Tender et continueront de participer au capital de Lalique Group après la décotation envisagée.

Le conseil d’administration de Lalique Group a examiné en détail l’offre publique d’achat de Silvio Denz et demandé un avis d’équité (Fairness Opinion) à Ernst & Young AG qui considère la transaction envisagée comme juste et équitable d’un point de vue financier. Le conseil d’administration recommande unanimement aux actionnaires d’accepter la proposition qui leur est faite.

Silvio Denz: «Lalique Group est très bien positionné sur le marché international des produits de luxe. En qualité d’entreprise privée dotée d’un actionnariat d’entrepreneurs, nous cherchons à pérenniser les futures étapes du développement de l’entreprise. Je remercie vivement les actionnaires minoritaires de la fidélité et de la confiance qu’ils nous ont jusqu’à présent témoignées, parfois de très longue date». Nina Müller, CEO de Lalique Group: «Nous voulons continuer à nous appuyer sur les atouts de la marque Lalique et de ses différents piliers commerciaux afin d’exploiter leur potentiel sur le long terme».

L’offre publique d’achat est soumise aux conditions habituelles.

Lors de la prochaine assemblée générale du 28 juin 2024, le conseil d’administration proposera notamment aux actionnaires d’approuver le retrait de Lalique Group de la SIX Swiss Exchange.

Roger von der Weid, CEO de Lalique Group jusqu’à fin janvier 2024 et membre du conseil d’administration depuis 2006, ne se présentera pas pour réélection lors de l'assemblée générale.

Roger von der Weid: «Compte tenu du projet de décotation prévu auquel j’adhère pleinement, Silvio Denz et moi sommes convenus que mon rôle de vice-président exécutif du CA ne sera plus de la même utilité. J’ai donc pris la décision de quitter le conseil d’administration. Au cours de ma longue carrière au sein de Lalique Group, j’ai eu l’occasion de franchir de nombreuses étapes décisives aux côtés de Silvio et de notre formidable équipe. Je resterai attaché à l’entreprise. Je me réjouis également de relever de nouveaux défis».

Silvio Denz: «Roger von der Weid a joué un rôle décisif et marquant dans le développement et le succès de Lalique Group pendant près de deux décennies. Grâce à ses connaissances approfondies du marché, à ses capacités d’analyse, à son habileté dans nos domaines d’activité ainsi qu’à son engagement extraordinaire pour les intérêts de l’entreprise, il a été pour moi un compagnon de route de chaque instant, à la fois loyal, compétent et critique. Au nom de Lalique Group, je présente mes meilleurs vœux à Roger pour ses projets d’avenir».

Une invitation à l’assemblée générale comprenant l’ordre du jour complet sera publiée le 6 juin 2024.

Prospectus d’offre et calendrier indicatif

Le prospectus d’offre, y compris le rapport du conseil d’administration et l’avis d’équité d’Ernst & Young SA, a été publié aujourd’hui sur le site internet de l’initiateur: www.silviodenz-offer.com . Le rapport du conseil d’administration et l’avis d’équité sont également disponibles sur www.lalique-group.com .

Calendrier indicatif

Publication du prospectus d’offre 31 mai 2024

Début du délai de carence 3 juin 2024

Fin du délai de carence* 14 juin 2024

Début de la période de soumission de l’offre* 17 juin 2024

Fin de la période de soumission de l’offre (16h00 CEST)** 28 juin 2024

Publication de l’annonce provisoire du résultat intermédiaire** 1er juillet 2024

Publication du résultat intermédiaire définitif** 2 juillet 2024

Début du délai supplémentaire** 3 juillet 2024

Fin du délai supplémentaire (16h00 CEST)** 16 juillet 2024

Publication du résultat final provisoire dans les médias électroniques** 17 juillet 2024

Publication du résultat final définitif ** 18 juillet 2024

Exécution de l’offre** 19 juillet 2024

* Sous réserve d’une prolongation du délai de carence par la Commission des OPA.

** L’initiateur se réserve le droit de prolonger ou de reporter une ou plusieurs fois la date de clôture de l’offre, ce qui entraînerait un décalage des dates ci-dessus.

Contact médias

Lalique Group SA

Elle Steinbrecher

Head of Communication & PR

Grubenstrasse 18

CH-8045 Zurich

Phone: +41 43 499 45 58

e-mail: elle.steinbrecher@lalique-group.com

Lalique Group

Lalique Group est un acteur de niche dans la création, le développement, la commercialisation et la distribution mondiale de produits de luxe. Ses domaines d’activité s’étendent aux parfums, aux cosmétiques, à la cristallerie, aux bijoux, au mobilier exclusif et aux accessoires d’intérieur, ainsi qu’à l’art, à la gastronomie, à l’hôtellerie et aux spiritueux fins et vins. Fondée en 2000, l’entreprise dont le siège est situé à Zurich emploie près de 810 collaborateurs (ETP). La Maison Lalique, qui a donné son nom au groupe, a été créée en 1888 à Paris par René Lalique, artiste, maître verrier et créateur de bijoux. Les actions nominatives de Lalique Group (LLQ) sont cotées à la SIX Swiss Exchange.

Pour de plus amples renseignements, veuillez consulter le site www.lalique-group.com.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy or a solicitation of an offer to sell any securities of Lalique Group and it does not constitute a prospectus or a similar notice within the meaning of articles 35 et seqq. or 69 of the Swiss Financial Services Act. Complete terms and conditions of the offer are set forth in the offer prospectus which was published on 31 May 2024 (the "Offer Prospectus"). Holders of shares in Lalique Group are urged to carefully read the Offer Prospectus because it contains important information about the offer. This announcement is not for publication, release or distribution in or into or from any jurisdiction where it would otherwise be prohibited and does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in such countries. Please also refer to "Legal Disclaimers" below.

Legal Disclaimers

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are information of a non-historical nature or which relate to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. No assurance can be given that the transactions described herein will be consummated or as to the ultimate terms of any such transactions. The offeror undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or for any other reason.

Important Additional Information

This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute, or form part of, any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer, to purchase or subscribe for any registered shares or other equity securities in Lalique Group, nor shall it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract therefor. This release is not part of the offer documentation relating to the tender offer. The terms and conditions of the tender offer have been published in the Offer Prospectus. Shareholders of Lalique Group are urged to read the tender offer documents, which are or will be available at www.silviodenz-offer.com.

Certain Offer Restrictions

The public tender offer (the "Offer") is not being and will not be made, directly or indirectly, in any country or jurisdiction in which it would be considered unlawful or otherwise violate any applicable laws or regulations, or which would require Silvio Denz or any of the companies controlled by him to change or amend the terms or conditions of the Offer in any way, to make an additional filing with any governmental, regulatory or other authority or take additional action in relation to the Offer.

It is not intended to extend the Offer to any such country or jurisdiction. Any document relating to the Offer must neither be distributed in any such country or jurisdiction nor be sent into such country or jurisdiction, and must not be used for the purpose of soliciting the purchase of any securities of Lalique Group SA by any person or entity resident or incorporated in any such country or jurisdiction.

The communication is not being made by, and has not been approved by, an authorised person for the purposes of Section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 in the United Kingdom.

Reference is made to the Offer Prospectus published today for full offer restrictions and an overview of certain key differences with U.S. tender offer procedures and laws.

Notice to U.S. Holders

Shareholders of the Company in the United States (the "U.S.") are advised that the registered shares of Lalique Group SA ("Lalique Shares") are not listed on a U.S. securities exchange and that the Company is not subject to the periodic reporting requirements of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and is not required to, and does not, file any reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") thereunder.

The Offer is being made for the registered shares of the Company, a Swiss company whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange Ltd. ("SIX"), and is subject to Swiss disclosure and procedural requirements, which are different from those of the United States.

The Offer is being made in the United States pursuant to Section 14(e) of, and Regulation 14E under, the Exchange Act, subject to the exemption provided under Rule 14d-1(c) under the Exchange Act for a tier I tender offer (the "Tier I Exemption"), and otherwise in accordance with the requirements of Swiss law. Accordingly, the Offer is subject to disclosure and other procedural requirements, including with respect to withdrawal rights, Offer timetable, settlement procedures, waiver of conditions, timing of payments and procedural requirements that are different from those applicable under U.S. tender offer procedures and laws. Holders of Lalique Shares resident in the United States (each a "U.S. Holder") are urged to consult with their own legal, financial and tax advisors (including with respect to Swiss law) regarding the Offer.

To the extent permissible under applicable law or regulations, the Offeror and its affiliates or its brokers and its brokers’ affiliates (acting as agents for the Offeror or its affiliates, as applicable) may from time to time after the date of this Offer Prospectus and during the pendency of the Offer, and other than pursuant to the Offer, directly or indirectly purchase or arrange to purchase Lalique Shares or any securities that are convertible into, exchangeable for or exercisable for Lalique Shares. These purchases may occur either in the open market at prevailing prices or in private transactions at negotiated prices. To the extent information about such purchases or arrangements to purchase is made public in Switzerland, such information will be disclosed by means of a press release or other means reasonably calculated to inform U.S. Holders of the Company of such information. In addition, the financial advisers to the Offeror may also engage in ordinary course trading activities in securities of the Company, which may include purchases or arrangements to purchase such securities. To the extent required in Switzerland, any information about such purchases will be made public in Switzerland in the manner required by Swiss law.

In particular, the financial information, any financial statements or figures included or referenced in this Offer Prospectus have been prepared in accordance with the applicable accounting standards of, or recognized in, Switzerland, which may not be comparable to the financial statements or financial information of U.S. companies. The Offer is being made to U.S. Holders on the same terms and conditions as those made to all other shareholders of the Company to whom an offer is made. Any informational documents, including this Offer Prospectus, are being disseminated to U.S. Holders on a basis comparable to the method that such documents are provided to the Company’s other shareholders.

As permitted under the Tier I Exemption, the settlement of the Offer is be based on the applicable Swiss law provisions, which differ from the settlement procedures customary in the United States, particularly as regards to the time when payment of the consideration is rendered. The Offer, which is subject to Swiss law, is being made to U.S. Holders in accordance with the applicable U.S. securities laws, and applicable exemptions thereunder, in particular the Tier I Exemption. To the extent the Offer is subject to U.S. securities laws, those laws only apply to U.S. Holders of Lalique Shares and will not give rise to claims on the part of any other person. U.S. Holders should consider that the Offer Price for the Offer is being paid in CHF and that no adjustment will be made based on changes in the exchange rate.

It may be difficult for the Company’s shareholders to enforce their rights and any claim they may have arising under the of U.S. federal securities laws, since the Offeror and the Company are located in a non-U.S. jurisdiction, and some or all of their officers and directors may be residents of a non-U.S. jurisdiction. Company shareholders may not be able to sue the Offeror or the Company or their officers or directors in a non-U.S. court for violations of the U.S. securities laws. Further, it may be difficult to compel the Offeror and the Company and their respective affiliates to subject themselves to a U.S. court's judgment.

The receipt of cash pursuant to this Offer by a U.S. Holder may be a taxable transaction for U.S. federal income tax purposes and under applicable U.S. state and local laws, as well as foreign and other tax laws. Each holder of Lalique Shares is urged to consult his or her independent professional advisor immediately regarding the tax consequences of an acceptance of the Offer.

Neither the SEC nor any securities commission of any State of the U.S. has (i) approved or disapproved of the Offer; (ii) passed upon the merits or fairness of the Offer; or (iii) passed upon the adequacy, accuracy or completeness of the disclosure in relation to the Offer. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United States.