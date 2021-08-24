Connexion
    LMRK   US51508J1088

LANDMARK INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS LP

(LMRK)
  Rapport
Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP : Raymond James n'est plus positif

24/08/2021 | 14:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
Recommandations des analystes sur LANDMARK INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS LP
Données financières
CA 2021 70,1 M - 59,8 M
Résultat net 2021 22,6 M - 19,2 M
Dette nette 2021 660 M - 563 M
PER 2021 39,9x
Rendement 2021 4,97%
Capitalisation 412 M 412 M 351 M
VE / CA 2021 15,3x
VE / CA 2022 15,0x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 84,6%
Graphique LANDMARK INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS LP
Durée : Période :
Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP : Graphique analyse technique Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique LANDMARK INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS LP
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Dernier Cours de Cloture 16,16 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 14,88 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -7,95%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Arthur P. Brazy Chief Executive Officer & Director
George P. Doyle Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Steven M. Sonnenstein Chairman
Daniel R. Parsons Senior VP-Information Systems & Technology
Thomas Carey White Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
LANDMARK INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS LP50.75%412
CBRE GROUP, INC.48.53%30 655
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-27.60%24 845
KE HOLDINGS INC.-73.04%19 757
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED59.51%12 147
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION37.09%8 310