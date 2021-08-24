|
Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP : Raymond James n'est plus positif
Données financières
|CA 2021
70,1 M
59,8 M
|Résultat net 2021
22,6 M
19,2 M
|Dette nette 2021
660 M
563 M
|PER 2021
|39,9x
|Rendement 2021
|4,97%
|Capitalisation
412 M
412 M
351 M
|VE / CA 2021
|15,3x
|VE / CA 2022
|15,0x
|Nbr Employés
|-
|Flottant
|84,6%
|Graphique LANDMARK INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS LP
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique LANDMARK INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS LP
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|4
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
16,16 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
14,88 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
-7,95%
