Connexion
Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe

Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc.
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    LGI   US52106W1036

LAZARD GLOBAL TOTAL RETURN AND INCOME FUND, INC.

(LGI)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  18:30 24/08/2022
16.92 USD   -0.62%
18:01LAZARD GLOBAL TOTAL RETURN AND INCOME FUND, INC. : Stifel Nicolaus n'est plus acheteur
ZM
22/07Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. annonce une distribution mensuelle, payable le 22 août 2022
CI
22/06Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. annonce une distribution mensuelle, payable le 22 juillet 2022
CI
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésSociétéFinancesConsensusDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. : Stifel Nicolaus n'est plus acheteur

24/08/2022 | 18:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur LAZARD GLOBAL TOTAL RETURN AND INCOME FUND, INC.
18:01LAZARD GLOBAL TOTAL RETURN AND INCOM : Stifel Nicolaus n'est plus acheteur
ZM
22/07Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. annonce une distribution mensuelle, pa..
CI
22/06Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. annonce une distribution mensuelle, pa..
CI
23/05Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. annonce une distribution mensuelle, pa..
CI
22/04Le fonds Lazard Global Total Return and Income déclare une distribution mensuelle payab..
CI
22/03Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund déclare une distribution mensuelle, payable ..
CI
22/02Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund déclare une distribution mensuelle, payable ..
CI
21/01Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund déclare une distribution mensuelle, payable ..
CI
03/01Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. annonce une distribution mensuelle, pa..
CI
2021LAZARD GLOBAL TOTAL RETURN AND INCOM : Stifel Nicolaus adopte une opinion positive
ZM
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur LAZARD GLOBAL TOTAL RETURN AND INCOME FUND, INC.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières ()
CA 2021 5,35 M - -
Résultat net 2021 47,1 M - -
Dette nette 2021 22,9 M - -
PER 2021 5,58x
Rendement 2021 9,77%
Capitalisation 221 M 221 M -
VE / CA 2020 45,9x
VE / CA 2021 53,5x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 100%
Graphique LAZARD GLOBAL TOTAL RETURN AND INCOME FUND, INC.
Durée : Période :
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique LAZARD GLOBAL TOTAL RETURN AND INCOME FUND, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Dernier Cours de Clôture 17,02
Objectif de cours Moyen
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nathan A. Paul President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher Snively Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Mark R. Anderson Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & VP
Robert M. Solmson Independent Director
Kenneth S. Davidson Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
LAZARD GLOBAL TOTAL RETURN AND INCOME FUND, INC.-15.78%221
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-4.48%10 230
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.4.58%6 220
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED5.95%4 188
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-2.27%4 156
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-10.32%3 815