LDC : Echanges entre les étudiants UniLaSalle et des collaborateurs LDC

Merci aux 4 collaborateurs du Groupe LDC de participer aux échanges avec des étudiants UniLaSalle :
Pierre VAN DEN BOSSCHE, ancien UniLaSalle (Promo 129 - 1990) et DRH du Groupe LDC
Hélène CARREZ, ancienne UniLaSalle (Promo 151 - 2012) et Chef de Projet Applications Industrielles chez Marie
Alexandre PAQUE, ancien UniLaSalle (Promo 152 - 2013) et Responsable Atelier chez Marie
Laura THOUMAZEAU, ancienne UniLaSalle (Promo 153 - 2014) et Responsable Atelier Fabrication chez LDC - Unité Dinde
Au programme :
Venez échanger sur les métiers du Groupe LDC lors du webinaire du jeudi 18 mars 2021 de 10h30 à 12h00 !
-
Présentation du Groupe
-
Parcours et témoignages métiers
-
Questions / Réponses
