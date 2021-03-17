Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  LDC    LOUP   FR0013204336

LDC

(LOUP)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

LDC : Échanges entre les étudiants de l'ESSCA et le RAF du Pôle Volaille LDC

17/03/2021 | 02:37
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Border right
Border top
Border bottom
Border right
Border top
Border bottom

Merci à Aymeric de Fougeroux, ancien de l'ESSCA et DAF du pôle volaille du Groupe LDC d'échanger avec les étudiants de l'ESSCA sur les métiers de la Finance - Gestion au sein du Groupe LDC lors du webinaire du mardi 9 mars 2021 de 17h45 à 18h45 !

Consultez toutes nos offres de recrutement ici !

Disclaimer

LDC SA published this content on 04 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2021 01:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur LDC
02:37LDC  : Echanges entre les étudiants UniLaSalle et des collaborateurs LDC
PU
02:37LDC  : Échanges entre les étudiants de l'ESSCA et le RAF du Pôle Volaille LDC
PU
31/01LDC  : Déclaration mensuelle des droits de vote
CO
28/01LDC  : Victoire de Yannick Bestaven et son Maître CoQ IV de la 9ème édition du V..
PU
06/01LDC  : Chiffre d'affaires 3è trimestre
CO
2020LDC  : Déclaration mensuelle des droits de vote
CO
2020LDC  : Le CAVOL à la reconquête de la RHD
PU
2020LDC  : à la reconquête du marché national
PU
2020LDC  : Reprise de Marnevall en Hongrie
PU
2020LDC  : Synthèse RSE du Groupe LDC 2020
PU
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur LDC
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2021 4 441 M 5 286 M -
Résultat net 2021 136 M 162 M -
Tréso. nette 2021 95,9 M 114 M -
PER 2021 12,6x
Rendement 2021 1,38%
Capitalisation 1 717 M 2 041 M -
VE / CA 2021 0,36x
VE / CA 2022 0,33x
Nbr Employés 22 599
Flottant 18,9%
Graphique LDC
Durée : Période :
LDC : Graphique analyse technique LDC | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique LDC
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Objectif de cours Moyen 128,34 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 100,50 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 44,3%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 27,7%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 1,49%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Denis Lambert Chairman-Executive Board
Laurent Raimbault Head-Finance & Administration
André Delion Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jean-Paul Sabet Member-Supervisory Board
Béatrice Bastien Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
LDC0.81%2 038
TYSON FOODS, INC.17.18%27 931
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION3.90%26 159
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-13.36%21 212
WH GROUP LIMITED12.15%13 686
JBS S.A.12.64%12 448
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ