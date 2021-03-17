LDC : Échanges entre les étudiants de l'ESSCA et le RAF du Pôle Volaille LDC

Border right
Border top
Border bottom
Border right
Border top
Border bottom
Merci à Aymeric de Fougeroux, ancien de l'ESSCA et DAF du pôle volaille du Groupe LDC d'échanger avec les étudiants de l'ESSCA sur les métiers de la Finance - Gestion au sein du Groupe LDC lors du webinaire du mardi 9 mars 2021 de 17h45 à 18h45 !
Consultez toutes nos offres de recrutement ici !
Disclaimer
LDC SA published this content on 04 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2021 01:37:06 UTC.