Le Belier : Chiffre d'affaires consolidé T3 2020

Le Bélier est un spécialiste en fonderie aluminium pour l'industrie automobile mondiale
KEUR
09/2020
09/2019
Variation
FONDERIES
147 267
203 519
-27,6%
USINAGE
22 402
28 586
-21,6%
OUTILLAGES
5 871
5 091
15,3%
AUTRES
3 091
4 193
-26,3%
TOTAL
178 631
241 388
-26,0%
T1
73 449
88 412
-16,9%
T2
36 295
79 155
-54,1%
T3
68 888
73 822
-6,7%
