Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Le Bélier    BELI   FR0000072399

LE BÉLIER

(BELI)
Le Belier : Chiffre d'affaires consolidé T3 2020

30/10/2020 | 18:14

Le Bélier est un spécialiste en fonderie aluminium pour l'industrie automobile mondiale

KEUR

09/2020

09/2019

Variation

FONDERIES

147 267

203 519

-27,6%

USINAGE

22 402

28 586

-21,6%

OUTILLAGES

5 871

5 091

15,3%

AUTRES

3 091

4 193

-26,3%

TOTAL

178 631

241 388

-26,0%

T1

73 449

88 412

-16,9%

T2

36 295

79 155

-54,1%

T3

68 888

73 822

-6,7%

TOTAL

178 631

241 388

-26,0%

Disclaimer

Le Bélier SA published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 17:14:07 UTC


Données financières
CA 2020 269 M 314 M -
Résultat net 2020 1,30 M 1,51 M -
Tréso. nette 2020 16,5 M 19,2 M -
PER 2020 191x
Rendement 2020 0,05%
Capitalisation 250 M 291 M -
VE / CA 2020 0,87x
VE / CA 2021 0,79x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 29,0%
Consensus
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Philippe Dizier Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philippe Galland Chairman
Philippe de Tonnac de Villeneuve Director
Christian Losik Independent Director
Noèle Galland Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
LE BÉLIER4.89%291
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED-36.70%6 552
NORSK HYDRO ASA-18.26%5 790
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED-21.01%5 021
EN+ GROUP INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY-11.00%4 471
ALUMINA LIMITED-37.61%2 929
