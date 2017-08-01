ETFs positionnés sur LECTRA ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight ETF Var. 5jours Poids Rating Zone géographique Catégorie et Secteur Lyxor PEA PME (DR) - Dist - EUR -0.04% 1.75% France Actions





Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.

Décryptage Small & Mid Caps : les derniers choix des stars de la gestion Conseil LECTRA

Gestion Exceptionnelle, Acquisition Essentielle Graphique LECTRA Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER Nombre d'Analystes 3 Objectif de cours Moyen 27,33 € Dernier Cours de Cloture 29,35 € Ecart / Objectif Haut 12,4% Ecart / Objectif Moyen -6,87% Ecart / Objectif Bas -38,7% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) LECTRA 17.40% 1 148 ACCENTURE PLC -0.93% 164 128 TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES 7.35% 156 093 INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION -4.69% 106 900 INFOSYS LIMITED 2.03% 74 662 AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC. -5.70% 71 522