Legal & General Plc est spécialisé dans la gestion d'épargne. L'activité du groupe s'organise autour de 4 pôles : - gestion d'actifs : fonds indexés, titres, fonds d'investissements mutuels, etc. 1 159,2 MdsGBP d'actifs sous gestion en 2023 ; - assurance vie et gestion d'épargne retraite ; - assurance non vie ; - autres : notamment origination d'actifs alternatifs.

Secteur Gestion des placements et exploitants de fonds