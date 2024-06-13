Action LGEN LEGAL & GENERAL PLC
Legal & General Plc

Actions

LGEN

GB0005603997

Gestion des placements et exploitants de fonds

Marché Fermé - London S.E.
 17:35:03 13/06/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
223,7 GBX -2,65 % Graphique intraday de Legal & General Plc -11,76 % -10,91 %
Dernières actualités sur Legal & General Plc

Legal & General : repli du titre, UBS abaisse son objectif CF
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC : Barclays à l'achat ZM
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC : Berenberg Bank reste à l'achat ZM
LEGAL & GENERAL : UBS abaisse son objectif de cours CF
Jefferies relève Great Portland à "hold" (conserver) AN
Legal & General lance un programme de rachat d'actions de 200 millions de livres sterling AN
Legal & General Group lance un programme de rachat d'actions de 200 millions de livres sterling MT
AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : AXA, Nestlé, Rémy Cointreau, Edenred, Soitec, Cellnex, Amadeus.. Our Logo
La Fed se réapproprie la narration Our Logo
Patron Capital parmi les candidats à l'acquisition de CALA, le constructeur immobilier de Legal & General - source RE
Les actions britanniques augmentent alors que le secteur des services maintient l'économie britannique hors de la zone de contraction MT
Point marchés-L'Europe finit dans le vert, l'inflation stagne aux Etats-Unis RE
Les actions tirées vers le haut par des données américaines plus fraîches AN
Londres en hausse avant la Fed et les données sur l'inflation AN
Legal & General : plan de rachat d'actions de 200 M£ en 2024 CF
Legal & General Group s'engage dans une stratégie renouvelée avec de nouveaux objectifs et une nouvelle structure MT
Les actions en mouvement : Les constructeurs allemands, Stabilus, HelloFresh et bien d'autres Our Logo
Legal & General Group Plc donne des prévisions de bénéfices pour l'année 2024 CI
Transcript : Legal & General Group Plc - Special Call
Rentokil bondit ; l'économie britannique stagne en avril AN
Les plans de restructuration et le rachat d'actions de L&G reçoivent un accueil mitigé AN
Legal & General va créer une division unifiée de gestion d'actifs dans le cadre de sa nouvelle stratégie MT
Les actions européennes augmentent alors que les marchés attendent l'inflation américaine et le verdict de la Fed RE
Legal & General va lancer un rachat d'actions de 200 millions de livres sterling MT
Les actions sont appelées à la hausse ; l'économie britannique s'est arrêtée en avril AN

Profil Société

Legal & General Plc est spécialisé dans la gestion d'épargne. L'activité du groupe s'organise autour de 4 pôles : - gestion d'actifs : fonds indexés, titres, fonds d'investissements mutuels, etc. 1 159,2 MdsGBP d'actifs sous gestion en 2023 ; - assurance vie et gestion d'épargne retraite ; - assurance non vie ; - autres : notamment origination d'actifs alternatifs.
Secteur
Gestion des placements et exploitants de fonds
Agenda
07/08/2024 - Q2 2024 Publication de résultats
Indices liés
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE 100
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
14
Dernier Cours de Cloture
2,298 GBP
Objectif de cours Moyen
2,769 GBP
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+20,48 %
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Gestion des placements

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC Action Legal & General Plc
-10,91 % 17,46 Md
KKR & CO. INC. Action KKR & Co. Inc.
+33,18 % 98,94 Md
BLACKSTONE INC. Action Blackstone Inc.
-6,45 % 93,71 Md
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION Action Ares Management Corporation
+10,96 % 26,77 Md
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. Action The Carlyle Group Inc.
-1,87 % 14,53 Md
AMUNDI Action Amundi
+2,35 % 14,13 Md
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC. Action Franklin Resources, Inc.
-25,97 % 11,88 Md
HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED Action HDFC Asset Management Company Limited
+24,68 % 10,24 Md
BLUE OWL CAPITAL INC. Action Blue Owl Capital Inc.
+15,44 % 9,18 Md
LUMINE GROUP INC. Action Lumine Group Inc.
+19,90 % 6,71 Md
Gestion des placements
