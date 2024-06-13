Legal & General Plc
Actions
LGEN
GB0005603997
Gestion des placements et exploitants de fonds
|
Marché Fermé -
Autres places de cotation
|Varia. 5j.
|Varia. 1 janv.
|223,7 GBX
|-2,65 %
|-11,76 %
|-10,91 %
|17:31
|Legal & General : repli du titre, UBS abaisse son objectif
|CF
|17:26
|LEGAL & GENERAL PLC : Barclays à l'achat
|ZM
Révisions de BNA
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi.
|-10,91 %
|17,46 Md
|+33,18 %
|98,94 Md
|-6,45 %
|93,71 Md
|+10,96 %
|26,77 Md
|-1,87 %
|14,53 Md
|+2,35 %
|14,13 Md
|-25,97 %
|11,88 Md
|+24,68 %
|10,24 Md
|+15,44 %
|9,18 Md
|+19,90 %
|6,71 Md
- Bourse
- Actions
- Action LGEN
- Actualités Legal & General Plc
- Legal & General Plc : Berenberg Bank reste à l'achat