Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Wiener Boerse  >  Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft    LNZ   AT0000644505

LENZING AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(LNZ)
  Rapport
SynthèseGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur LENZING AKTIENGESELLSCHAFTETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Xtrackers ATX - EUR3.34%1.85%AutricheActions
ComStage ATX - EUR3.22%1.84%AutricheActions
IShares ATX (DE) - EUR3.25%1.83%AutricheActions
WisdomTree Europe Equity USD Hedge...0.34%0.16%EuropeActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
Stratégie : des actions pour miser sur l'économie circulaire
Graphique LENZING AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Durée : Période :
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft : Graphique analyse technique Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Objectif de cours Moyen 61,28 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 72,30 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 14,8%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -15,2%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -44,7%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
LENZING AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-12.68%2 281
CHINA JUSHI CO., LTD.61.38%9 346
ZHEJIANG HUAFENG SPANDEX CO., LTD63.68%7 191
FAR EASTERN NEW CENTURY CORPORATION-6.03%5 264
SINOMA SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.58.71%5 010
CHONGQING ZAISHENG TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.83.14%1 528
