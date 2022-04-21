Connexion
    DPAM   FR0000065260

LES DOCKS PÉTROLES D'AMBÈS

(DPAM)
  Rapport
Temps réel Euronext Paris  -  19/04 11:30:21
454.00 EUR   +0.44%
Les Docks Petroles d'Ambes : Communique mise a disposition comptes annuels 2021

21/04/2022 | 19:55
Jeudi 21 avril 2022

Mise à disposition du rapport financier annuel

La société Docks Pétroles d'Ambes vient de publier son rapport financier annuel portant sur l'exercice 2021.

Ce document est consultable sur :

Contact : Christelle CHATAIGNAT

Responsable Comptabilité et Finances Mail :christelle.chataignat@dpasa.fr

Disclaimer

DPA - Les Docks Pétroles d'Ambès SA published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Données financières
CA 2020 16,3 M 17,7 M -
Résultat net 2020 2,89 M 3,13 M -
Tréso. nette 2020 8,35 M 9,06 M -
PER 2020 12,4x
Rendement 2020 8,06%
Capitalisation 44,4 M 48,2 M -
VE / CA 2019 2,24x
VE / CA 2020 1,68x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 12,0%
Graphique LES DOCKS PÉTROLES D'AMBÈS
Durée : Période :
Les Docks Pétroles d'Ambès : Graphique analyse technique Les Docks Pétroles d'Ambès | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique LES DOCKS PÉTROLES D'AMBÈS
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Ahmed Abzizi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christelle Chataignat Manager-Accounting & Finance
Abel Nandiolo Director
Catherine Filhols Director
Bertrand Segaud Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
LES DOCKS PÉTROLES D'AMBÈS-2.58%48
ENBRIDGE INC.18.48%95 002
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.23.86%59 198
TC ENERGY CORPORATION22.81%56 775
KINDER MORGAN, INC.24.65%44 828
WILLIAMS COMPANIES35.98%43 726