    DPAM   FR0000065260

LES DOCKS PÉTROLES D'AMBÈS

(DPAM)
  Rapport
Les Docks Petroles d'Ambes : Communique mise a disposition comptes annuels 2020

27/04/2021 | 09:43
COMMUNIQUE

Lundi 26 avril 2021

Mise à disposition du rapport financier annuel

La société Docks Pétroles d'Ambes vient de publier son rapport financier annuel portant sur l'exercice 2020.

Ce document est consultable sur :

lien direct : https://www.dpasa.fr/informations-reglementees/rapports-annuels/

Contact : Christelle CHATAIGNAT

Responsable Comptabilité et Finances

Mail : christelle.chataignat@dpasa.fr

Disclaimer

DPA - Les Docks Pétroles d'Ambès SA published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2021 07:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Données financières
CA 2019 16,8 M 20,3 M -
Résultat net 2019 3,23 M 3,90 M -
Tréso. nette 2019 7,41 M 8,94 M -
PER 2019 13,9x
Rendement 2019 6,52%
Capitalisation 44,2 M 53,4 M -
VE / CA 2018 1,60x
VE / CA 2019 2,24x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 12,0%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Patrick Brzokewicz Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gildas Beauchesne Independent Director
Nicolas Freisz Director
Isabelle Bourdais Director
Marc Hanot Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
LES DOCKS PéTROLES D'AMBèS23.50%53
ENBRIDGE INC.13.63%74 990
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.18.84%50 788
TC ENERGY CORPORATION14.42%46 353
KINDER MORGAN, INC.23.70%38 000
THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC.19.55%28 680
