Les Docks Petroles d'Ambes : Communique mise a disposition comptes annuels 2020

COMMUNIQUE
Lundi 26 avril 2021
Mise à disposition du rapport financier annuel
La société Docks Pétroles d'Ambes vient de publier son rapport financier annuel portant sur l'exercice 2020.
Ce document est consultable sur :
lien direct : https://www.dpasa.fr/informations-reglementees/rapports-annuels/
Contact : Christelle CHATAIGNAT
Responsable Comptabilité et Finances
Mail : christelle.chataignat@dpasa.fr
Disclaimer
DPA - Les Docks Pétroles d'Ambès SA published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2021 07:42:03 UTC.