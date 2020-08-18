Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Alternext  >  Lexibook Linguistique Electronic System    ALLEX   FR0000033599

LEXIBOOK LINGUISTIQUE ELECTRONIC SYSTEM

(ALLEX)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésAgendaSociétéFinancesDérivésFondsCommunauté 


Aucune donnée



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
Pas de doute sur le mois d'août ?
Graphique LEXIBOOK LINGUISTIQUE ELECTRONIC SYSTEM
Durée : Période :
Lexibook Linguistique Electronic System : Graphique analyse technique Lexibook Linguistique Electronic System | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
LEXIBOOK LINGUISTIQUE ELECTRONIC SYSTEM-36.47%10
APPLE INC.56.52%1 960 079
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.3.94%327 415
XIAOMI CORPORATION50.28%50 349
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD51.34%22 698
FITBIT, INC.-3.35%1 713
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group