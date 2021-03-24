Connexion
LG Display Co., Ltd.

LG DISPLAY CO., LTD.

(LPL)
  Rapport
ActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur LG DISPLAY CO., LTD.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Strategi...-2.13%0.04%MondeActions



Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 31
Objectif de cours Moyen 24 661,29 KRW
Dernier Cours de Cloture 22 200,00 KRW
Ecart / Objectif Haut 48,6%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 11,1%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -45,9%
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
LG DISPLAY CO., LTD.13.39%7 006
CORNING INCORPORATED13.81%31 956
LG DISPLAY CO., LTD.20.49%7 006
AU OPTRONICS CORP.41.07%6 184
INNOLUX CORPORATION34.75%5 839
TIANMA MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-4.14%5 331
