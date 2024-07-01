LG Energy Solution Ltd est une entreprise basée en Corée qui se consacre principalement au développement de matériaux pour batteries lithium-ion et de batteries de nouvelle génération. L'entreprise est également présente dans les secteurs des batteries pour véhicules électriques (EV) et des systèmes de stockage d'énergie (ESS) par l'intermédiaire de son segment Energy Solution. Les principaux produits de l'entreprise sont les batteries pour véhicules électriques, les batteries pour systèmes de stockage d'énergie et les batteries pour petites applications.

Secteur Equipements et composants électriques