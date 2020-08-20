Connexion
LHC GROUP, INC.

(LHCG)
ETFs positionnés sur LHC GROUP, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF -...-0.81%2.65%Etats UnisActions - Santé
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA S...-1.17%0.83%Etats UnisActions
IShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growt...0.53%0.70%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF - USD0.77%0.61%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 400 US Mid Cap - USD-1.06%0.33%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD-1.22%0.30%Etats UnisActions
JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Sm...-1.41%0.30%Etats UnisActions



Graphique LHC GROUP, INC.
LHC Group, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique LHC Group, Inc. | Zone bourse
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 12
Objectif de cours Moyen 225,91 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 202,79 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 23,3%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 11,4%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -21,1%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
LHC GROUP, INC.47.21%6 406
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-12.13%85 432
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-9.99%44 972
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-22.04%25 950
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.46.23%25 895
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA11.40%25 602
