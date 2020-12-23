Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  >  Liberbank, S.A.    LBK   ES0168675090

LIBERBANK, S.A.

(LBK)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles - 23/12 17:38:00
0.259 EUR   +0.78%
27/11BBVA et Sabadell abandonnent leur projet de fusion
AW
26/11Planète Bourse - La revue de presse du jeudi 26 novembre 2020
06/10Le gouverneur de la Banque d'Espagne prône des fusions bancaires
RE
ETFs positionnés sur LIBERBANK, S.A.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend...1.35%0.13%EuropeActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique LIBERBANK, S.A.
Durée : Période :
Liberbank, S.A. : Graphique analyse technique Liberbank, S.A. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 13
Objectif de cours Moyen 0,28 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 0,26 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 55,6%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 7,49%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -30,0%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
LIBERBANK, S.A.-23.28%932
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-11.37%370 875
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-24.33%254 399
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.56%252 690
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-16.05%183 729
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.14.13%159 739
