    LBRDK   US5303073051

LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION

(LBRDK)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  16:28:01 25/05/2023
74.66 USD   -1.14%
16:01Liberty Broadband Corporation : Opinion positive de Deutsche Bank Securities
ZM
16/05Transcript : Liberty Broadband Corporation Presents at SVB MoffettNathanson's Inaugural Technology, Media and Telecom Conference, May-16-2023 03:00 PM
CI
15/05Vente d'initiés : Liberty Broadband
MT
Liberty Broadband Corporation : Opinion positive de Deutsche Bank Securities

25/05/2023 | 16:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Données financières
CA 2023 986 M - 916 M
Résultat net 2023 980 M - 911 M
Dette nette 2023 2 992 M - 2 780 M
PER 2023 11,0x
Rendement 2023 0,81%
Capitalisation 11 055 M 11 055 M 10 272 M
VE / CA 2023 14,2x
VE / CA 2024 13,9x
Nbr Employés 122
Flottant 92,4%
Graphique LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
Liberty Broadband Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Liberty Broadband Corporation | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Dernier Cours de Clôture 75,52 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 128,00 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 69,5%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Gregory Ben Maffei President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian J. Wendling Vice President & Controller
John Carl Malone Chairman
Renee L. Wilm Chief Legal & Administrative Officer
Richard R. Green Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION-0.98%11 055
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION-55.63%3 318
MEGACABLE HOLDINGS, S. A. B. DE C. V.-18.96%2 021
WIDEOPENWEST, INC.-14.05%641
KT SKYLIFE CO., LTD.-14.99%248
ASIAN PAY TELEVISION TRUST-3.60%143
