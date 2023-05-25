|
Liberty Broadband Corporation : Opinion positive de Deutsche Bank Securities
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2023
|
986 M
-
916 M
|Résultat net 2023
|
980 M
-
911 M
|Dette nette 2023
|
2 992 M
-
2 780 M
|PER 2023
|11,0x
|Rendement 2023
|0,81%
|
|Capitalisation
|
11 055 M
11 055 M
10 272 M
|VE / CA 2023
|14,2x
|VE / CA 2024
|13,9x
|Nbr Employés
|122
|Flottant
|92,4%
|
|
Tendances analyse technique LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Neutre
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|5
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|75,52 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|128,00 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|69,5%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs