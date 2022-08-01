Connexion
    LNW   US80874P1093

LIGHT & WONDER, INC.

(LNW)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  19:16 01/08/2022
48.74 USD   -4.33%
ActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisions 
Reco analystes

Light & Wonder, Inc. : Stifel Nicolaus maintient sa recommandation neutre

01/08/2022 | 19:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Recommandations des analystes sur LIGHT & WONDER, INC.
Données financières
CA 2022 2 451 M - 2 386 M
Résultat net 2022 140 M - 136 M
Dette nette 2022 2 622 M - 2 553 M
PER 2022 34,9x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 4 873 M 4 873 M 4 744 M
VE / CA 2022 3,06x
VE / CA 2023 2,73x
Nbr Employés 5 600
Flottant 79,5%
Graphique LIGHT & WONDER, INC.
Durée : Période :
Light & Wonder, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Light & Wonder, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique LIGHT & WONDER, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 7
Dernier Cours de Clôture 50,94 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 69,14 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 35,7%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Barry L. Cottle President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Constance P. James CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Executive VP
Jamie R. Odell Executive Chairman
Stephen Richardson Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael J. Regan Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
LIGHT & WONDER, INC.-23.78%4 873
SANKYO CO., LTD.40.05%1 816
EVERI HOLDINGS INC.-10.02%1 771
UNIVERSAL ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION-40.84%838
POLLARD BANKNOTE LIMITED-44.54%464
AINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY LIMITED-30.23%211