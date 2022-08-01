|
Light & Wonder, Inc. : Stifel Nicolaus maintient sa recommandation neutre
Données financières
|CA 2022
2 451 M
|Résultat net 2022
140 M
|Dette nette 2022
2 622 M
|PER 2022
|34,9x
|Rendement 2022
|Capitalisation
4 873 M
|VE / CA 2022
|3,06x
|VE / CA 2023
|2,73x
|Nbr Employés
|5 600
|Flottant
|79,5%
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|7
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|50,94 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|69,14 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|35,7%
