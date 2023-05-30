|
Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. : Baird toujours positif
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
|
|
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2023
|
4 266 M
-
3 983 M
|Résultat net 2023
|
520 M
-
486 M
|Dette nette 2023
|
815 M
-
761 M
|PER 2023
|19,5x
|Rendement 2023
|1,46%
|
|Capitalisation
|
9 997 M
9 997 M
9 334 M
|VE / CA 2023
|2,53x
|VE / CA 2024
|2,38x
|Nbr Employés
|12 000
|Flottant
|57,9%
|
|Graphique LINCOLN ELECTRIC HOLDINGS, INC.
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique LINCOLN ELECTRIC HOLDINGS, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Neutre
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|11
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|173,64 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|178,25 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|2,65%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs