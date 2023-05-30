Recherche avancée
Connexion
Connexion
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Inscription
Inscription Email
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    LECO   US5339001068

LINCOLN ELECTRIC HOLDINGS, INC.

(LECO)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  16:09:39 30/05/2023
175.44 USD   +1.03%
16:02Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. : Baird toujours positif
ZM
12/05Vente d'initié : Lincoln Electric Holdings
MT
12/05Vente d'initié : Lincoln Electric Holdings
MT
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. : Baird toujours positif

30/05/2023 | 16:02
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Toute l'actualité sur LINCOLN ELECTRIC HOLDINGS, INC.
16:02Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. : Baird toujours positif
ZM
12/05Vente d'initié : Lincoln Electric Holdings
MT
12/05Vente d'initié : Lincoln Electric Holdings
MT
09/05Transcript : Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Presents at Oppenheimer 18th Ann..
CI
03/05Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqGS:LECO) a a..
CI
02/05Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. : Barclays à l'achat
ZM
01/05Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. : Morgan Stanley toujour..
ZM
28/04Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. : Baird maintient sa rec..
ZM
28/04Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. : Oppenheimer reste à l'..
ZM
27/04Transcript : Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 27, ..
CI
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur LINCOLN ELECTRIC HOLDINGS, INC.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2023 4 266 M - 3 983 M
Résultat net 2023 520 M - 486 M
Dette nette 2023 815 M - 761 M
PER 2023 19,5x
Rendement 2023 1,46%
Capitalisation 9 997 M 9 997 M 9 334 M
VE / CA 2023 2,53x
VE / CA 2024 2,38x
Nbr Employés 12 000
Flottant 57,9%
Graphique LINCOLN ELECTRIC HOLDINGS, INC.
Durée : Période :
Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique LINCOLN ELECTRIC HOLDINGS, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 11
Dernier Cours de Clôture 173,64 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 178,25 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 2,65%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Christopher Lee Mapes Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Gabriel Bruno Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Thomas Matthews Senior VP-Technology, Research & Development
Lisa A. Dietrich Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Steven Bradford Hedlund Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
LINCOLN ELECTRIC HOLDINGS, INC.20.17%9 997
WUXI AUTOWELL TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-11.32%3 882
HAN'S LASER TECHNOLOGY INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-3.98%3 663
ESAB CORPORATION27.13%3 592
WUHAN RAYCUS FIBER LASER TECHNOLOGIES CO.,LTD.24.78%2 364
SHENZHEN UNITED WINNERS LASER CO., LTD.-9.86%1 255
-40% : nos abonnements vous guident vers les meilleurs investissements de demain.
S'abonner
fermer