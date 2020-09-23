Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Xetra  >  Linde plc    LIN   IE00BZ12WP82

LINDE PLC

(LIN)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Xetra - 23/09 17:35:22
202.9 EUR   +0.45%
Fonds positionnés sur LINDE PLC
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Artemis US Extended Alpha I Acc GBPNON-1.00%83.00%10.88M GBP
Artemis US Select I Acc GBPNON0.00%81.00%2.36M GBP
AXA Indice Euro CNON-14.00%11.00%7.79M EUR
M&G (Lux) Pan European Select A EUR AccNON-13.00%17.00%12.44M EUR
Threadneedle (Lux) Pan Eurp Abs Alp XGHNON-1.00%0.00%NC6M GBP
Threadneedle Pan Eurp Focus Ins X AccGBPNON4.00%0.00%NC4.03M GBP
UBS (Lux) EF Glb Sust (USD) P-accNON-6.00%38.00%22.35M USD
UBS (Lux) ES Glbl Imp (USD) EUR H P AccNON-7.00%0.00%NC10.6M EUR
Vontobel Future Resources B EURNON-5.00%-10.00%1.45M EUR


ETFs positionnés sur LINDE PLCETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares STOXX Europe 600 Chemicals ...2.39%28.22%EuropeActions - Produits chimiques
SPDR S&P U.S. Materials Select Sect...-5.02%17.40%-Etats UnisActions - Matériaux
Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund -...-4.24%17.36%Etats UnisActions - Matériaux
IShares S&P 500 Materials Sector -...-5.06%16.97%Etats UnisActions - Matériaux
Xtrackers DAX Income 2C (USD hedge...2.52%10.26%-AllemagneActions
Xtrackers DAX Income 4C (CHF hedge...0.00%10.21%-AllemagneActions
Lyxor DAX (DR) - Acc - EUR-4.43%10.21%AllemagneActions
Xtrackers DAX 1C - EUR-4.82%10.21%AllemagneActions
AMUNDI ETF DAX DR - EUR-4.76%10.14%-AllemagneActions
Deka DAX - EUR-4.89%10.14%AllemagneActions
Lyxor 1 DAX® (I) Dist - EUR-4.84%10.14%AllemagneActions
ComStage DAX TR - EUR-4.80%10.14%AllemagneActions
Deka DAX (ausschuttend) - EUR-4.82%10.07%AllemagneActions
IShares Core DAX (DE) - EUR-4.21%9.98%AllemagneActions
Vanguard DAX - EUR-4.58%9.55%-AllemagneActions
SPDR MSCI World Materials - USD-4.90%6.28%MondeActions - Matériaux
IShares EURO STOXX 50 ex-Financials...-4.48%5.11%EuropeActions
UBS ETF - EURO STOXX 50 ESG (EUR) ...-4.83%4.68%-EuropeActions
Xtrackers Euro Stoxx 50 1D - EUR-5.16%4.51%EuropeActions
BNP Paribas Easy EURO STOXX 50 - C...-5.07%4.50%EuropeActions
1  2  3  4  5  6Suiv.



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique LINDE PLC
Linde plc : Graphique analyse technique Linde plc | Zone bourse
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 22
Objectif de cours Moyen 268,95 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 233,15 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 37,3%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 15,4%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -7,78%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
LINDE PLC5.87%125 002
LINDE PLC11.90%125 002
AIR LIQUIDE7.73%75 077
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-4.58%71 667
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS24.88%64 821
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY17.02%57 013
