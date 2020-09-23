|ETF
|Var. 5jours
| Poids
|Rating
|Zone géographique
|Catégorie et Secteur
|IShares STOXX Europe 600 Chemicals ...
|2.39%
|28.22%
|Europe
|Actions - Produits chimiques
|SPDR S&P U.S. Materials Select Sect...
|-5.02%
|17.40%
|-
|Etats Unis
|Actions - Matériaux
|Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund -...
|-4.24%
|17.36%
|Etats Unis
|Actions - Matériaux
|IShares S&P 500 Materials Sector -...
|-5.06%
|16.97%
|Etats Unis
|Actions - Matériaux
|Xtrackers DAX Income 2C (USD hedge...
|2.52%
|10.26%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Xtrackers DAX Income 4C (CHF hedge...
|0.00%
|10.21%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Lyxor DAX (DR) - Acc - EUR
|-4.43%
|10.21%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Xtrackers DAX 1C - EUR
|-4.82%
|10.21%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|AMUNDI ETF DAX DR - EUR
|-4.76%
|10.14%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Deka DAX - EUR
|-4.89%
|10.14%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Lyxor 1 DAX® (I) Dist - EUR
|-4.84%
|10.14%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|ComStage DAX TR - EUR
|-4.80%
|10.14%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Deka DAX (ausschuttend) - EUR
|-4.82%
|10.07%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|IShares Core DAX (DE) - EUR
|-4.21%
|9.98%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Vanguard DAX - EUR
|-4.58%
|9.55%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|SPDR MSCI World Materials - USD
|-4.90%
|6.28%
|Monde
|Actions - Matériaux
|IShares EURO STOXX 50 ex-Financials...
|-4.48%
|5.11%
|Europe
|Actions
|UBS ETF - EURO STOXX 50 ESG (EUR) ...
|-4.83%
|4.68%
|-
|Europe
|Actions
|Xtrackers Euro Stoxx 50 1D - EUR
|-5.16%
|4.51%
|Europe
|Actions
|BNP Paribas Easy EURO STOXX 50 - C...
|-5.07%
|4.50%
|Europe
|Actions