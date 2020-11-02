Chiffre d'affaires 9 mois 2020 : 115,1 M
02/11/2020 | 14:48
Recommandations des analystes sur LINEDATA SERVICES SA
Données financières EUR USD
CA 2020
159 M
185 M
-
Résultat net 2020
17,0 M
19,8 M
-
Dette nette 2020
68,0 M
79,1 M
-
PER 2020
10,3x
Rendement 2020
4,45%
Capitalisation
166 M
194 M
-
VE / CA 2020
1,47x
VE / CA 2021
1,34x
Nbr Employés
1 135
Flottant
37,4%
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
2
Objectif de cours Moyen
31,40 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture
25,30 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut
43,5%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
24,1%
Ecart / Objectif Bas
4,74%
