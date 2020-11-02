Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Linedata Services SA    LIN   FR0004156297

LINEDATA SERVICES SA

(LIN)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses ZonebourseRecommandations des analystes

Chiffre d'affaires 9 mois 2020 : 115,1 M

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
02/11/2020 | 14:48
Télécharger les documents
PDF - 208 kb
Pour plus d'information, merci de contacter:
Département Financier
Tel: +33 (0)1 73 43 70 27
@infofinances@linedata.com
Cap Value
Communication financière - Gilles Broquelet
Tel: +33 (0)1 80 81 50 00
@info@capvalue.fr

Disclaimer

Linedata Services SA published this content on 21 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2020 13:49:01 UTC


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur LINEDATA SERVICES SA
14:48CHIFFRE D'AFFAIRES 9 MOIS 2020 : 115,1 m
PU
22/10LINEDATA SERVICES : Rapport financier semestriel
PU
22/10EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : Atos, Eurofins, Hermès, Pernod Ricard, STMicro, Thales, ..
22/10La peur du reconfinement
21/10LINEDATA : Chiffre d'affaires 9 mois 2020 : 115,1 M
GL
21/10LINEDATA SERVICES SA : Chiffre d'affaires 3è trimestre
CO
19/10LINEDATA : dévoile « Linedata : AMP », sa plateforme de gestion d'actifs intelli..
BU
06/10The show must go on
06/10EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : Engie / Suez / Veolia, Kering, Lagardère, Akka, Exxon Mo..
05/10RÉSULTATS SEMESTRIELS 2020 : Taux de Marge nette stable[...]
PU
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur LINEDATA SERVICES SA
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2020 159 M 185 M -
Résultat net 2020 17,0 M 19,8 M -
Dette nette 2020 68,0 M 79,1 M -
PER 2020 10,3x
Rendement 2020 4,45%
Capitalisation 166 M 194 M -
VE / CA 2020 1,47x
VE / CA 2021 1,34x
Nbr Employés 1 135
Flottant 37,4%
Graphique LINEDATA SERVICES SA
Durée : Période :
Linedata Services SA : Graphique analyse technique Linedata Services SA | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique LINEDATA SERVICES SA
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Objectif de cours Moyen 31,40 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 25,30 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 43,5%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 24,1%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 4,74%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Anvalary Jiva Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Arnaud Allmang Chief Financial Officer
Vivien Lévy-Garboua Vice Chairman
Lise Fauconnier Director
Shabrina Jiva Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
LINEDATA SERVICES SA-5.24%194
ORACLE CORPORATION5.91%168 941
SAP SE-23.96%126 965
SERVICENOW INC.76.24%97 051
INTUIT INC.20.14%82 385
DOCUSIGN, INC.172.91%37 450
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group