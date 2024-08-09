Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. englobe les activités des studios de cinéma et de télévision ainsi que la plateforme d'abonnement mondial STARZ. Les segments de la société comprennent le cinéma, la production télévisuelle et les réseaux médiatiques. La société désigne ses segments cinéma et production télévisuelle collectivement sous le nom de Studio Business. Le secteur des films comprend le développement et la production de longs métrages, l'acquisition des droits de distribution en Amérique du Nord et dans le monde entier, la distribution en Amérique du Nord des longs métrages produits et acquis dans les salles de cinéma, les films familiaux et la télévision, ainsi que l'octroi de licences mondiales pour les droits de distribution des longs métrages produits et acquis. Le secteur de la production télévisuelle comprend le développement, la production et la distribution mondiale de productions télévisuelles, notamment des séries télévisées, des téléfilms et des mini-séries, ainsi que des programmes non fictionnels. Le secteur des réseaux médiatiques comprend Starz Networks et LIONSGATE+.