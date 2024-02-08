Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. exerce des activités de studio de cinéma et de télévision alignées sur la plateforme d'abonnement premium STARZ. Ses segments comprennent le cinéma, la production télévisuelle et les réseaux médiatiques. Les secteurs du cinéma et de la production télévisuelle sont désignés sous le nom de Studio Business. Le segment des films comprend le développement et la production de longs métrages, l'acquisition des droits de distribution en Amérique du Nord et dans le monde entier, la distribution des longs métrages produits et acquis dans les salles de cinéma nord-américaines, les films de divertissement à domicile et la télévision, ainsi que l'octroi de licences mondiales pour les droits de distribution des longs métrages produits et acquis. Le segment Production télévisuelle comprend le développement, la production et la distribution mondiale de productions télévisuelles, notamment des séries télévisées, des téléfilms et des mini-séries, ainsi que des programmes non fictionnels. Le secteur des réseaux médiatiques comprend des lignes de produits, notamment Starz Networks et LIONSGATE+.

Secteur Production de spectacles