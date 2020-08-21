Connexion
LITHIUM AMERICAS CORP.

LITHIUM AMERICAS CORP.

(LAC)
  Rapport
21/08 19:09:11
7.64 USD   -1.42%
ETFs positionnés sur LITHIUM AMERICAS CORP.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares S&P/TSX Small Cap Index ETF...0.97%0.34%CanadaActions



Graphique LITHIUM AMERICAS CORP.
Lithium Americas Corp. : Graphique analyse technique Lithium Americas Corp. | Zone bourse
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 7
Objectif de cours Moyen 10,43 CAD
Dernier Cours de Cloture 10,23 CAD
Ecart / Objectif Haut 56,4%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 1,91%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -51,1%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
LITHIUM AMERICAS CORP.144.48%703
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-12.60%42 252
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION9.46%35 948
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.13.87%21 348
ANTOFAGASTA PLC18.29%14 068
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-2.10%13 104
