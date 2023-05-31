Recherche avancée
    LYV   US5380341090

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

(LYV)
Temps Différé Nyse  -  22:03:27 30/05/2023
80.23 USD   -2.34%
14:11Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. : Morgan Stanley conserve son opinion neutre
ZM
23/05Transcript : Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Presents at 51st Annual J.P. Morgan’s Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference 2023, May-23-2023 09:30 AM
CI
10/05Vente d'initiés : Live Nation Entertainment
MT
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
Toute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. : Morgan Stanley conserve son opinion neutre

31/05/2023 | 14:11
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Données financières
CA 2023 19 214 M - 17 923 M
Résultat net 2023 156 M - 145 M
Dette nette 2023 975 M - 910 M
PER 2023 107x
Rendement 2023 -
Capitalisation 18 444 M 18 444 M 17 205 M
VE / CA 2023 1,01x
VE / CA 2024 0,87x
Nbr Employés 12 800
Flottant 67,7%
Graphique LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Durée : Période :
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 19
Dernier Cours de Clôture 80,23 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 97,44 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 21,5%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Michael Rapino President & Chief Executive Officer
Joe Berchtold Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Gregory Ben Maffei Non-Executive Chairman
Jacqueline Beato Chief Operating Officer-Concerts
Jeffrey T. Hinson Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.15.04%18 444
UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP N.V.-16.88%36 371
BOLLORÉ SE12.74%18 507
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-30.70%12 523
VIVENDI SE-5.16%9 338
HYBE CO., LTD.59.08%8 717
