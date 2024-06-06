Action LYV LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Ajouter à une liste
Pour utiliser cette fonction vous devez être client ou membre
ConnexionInscription

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.

Actions

LYV

US5380341090

Production de spectacles

Marché Fermé - Nyse
Autres places de cotation
 22:00:02 05/06/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
93,6 USD +0,09 % Graphique intraday de Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. -0,43 % 0,00 %
13:27 LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. : Wolfe Research maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
03/06 Fais-nous rêver, Christine Our Logo

Cet article est réservé aux membres

Déjà membre ?

Se connecter

Pas encore membre ?

Inscription Gratuite

Dernières actualités sur Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. : Wolfe Research maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
Fais-nous rêver, Christine Our Logo
En Direct des Marchés : Sanofi, Airbus, Thales, Atos, Casino, Tesla, Aramco, Valneva... Our Logo
Live Nation enquête sur le piratage de Ticketmaster et s'inquiète de la fuite de données d'utilisateurs RE
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. : JPMorgan Chase optimiste sur le dossier ZM
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. : Northcoast Research moins optimiste ZM
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. : Oppenheimer reste à l'achat ZM
Les acheteurs de billets de Live Nation intentent une action en justice à la suite de l'action du ministère américain de la justice RE
La société Live Nation Entertainment est confrontée à un risque "accru" de rupture de Ticketmaster en raison des poursuites engagées par le Département de la Justice, selon Oppenheimer MT
Le procès antitrust de Live Nation Entertainment n'aboutira probablement pas au démantèlement de Ticketmaster, selon Morgan Stanley MT
MORNING BID AMERICAS - Les craintes liées à la Fed l'emportent sur le thème de l'IA, l'or recule RE
Wall Street se prend un petit coup de tatane Our Logo
En Direct des Marchés : TotalEnergies, Alstom, Air Liquide, Teleperformance, Ahold, Boeing... Our Logo
Transcript : Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. - Special Call
Les actions baissent malgré la hausse de Nvidia alors que les marchés analysent les données économiques MT
Explicatif - Pourquoi les billets de concert sont-ils si chers aux États-Unis ? RE
Les marchés boursiers américains clôturent en baisse jeudi malgré les résultats supérieurs de Nvidia pour le premier trimestre MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs de consommation déclinent en fin d'après-midi MT
Les actions chutent malgré la hausse de Nvidia, alors que les marchés analysent les données économiques MT
Le rallye de Nvidia aide le Nasdaq à s'améliorer en intraday MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs de consommation chutent dans l'après-midi MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Consommation MT
Live Nation poursuivie par le Département de la Justice et plusieurs États pour monopolisation présumée du marché ; les actions chutent MT
Les indices boursiers américains sont mitigés, les résultats de Nvidia ne parvenant pas à compenser la hausse des rendements des bons du Trésor suite à des données macroéconomiques solides. MT
Les indices boursiers américains sont mitigés, les résultats de Nvidia ne parvenant pas à compenser la hausse des rendements des bons du Trésor suite à des données macroéconomiques solides. MT

Graphique Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.

Graphique Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.
Plus de graphiques

Profil Société

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. est le leader mondial de l'organisation de spectacles et d'événements musicaux. Le CA (avant éliminations intragroupe) par activité se répartit comme suit : - organisation de concerts, de spectacles et de festivals (75,3%) : plus de 17 200 événements organisés en 2021. A fin 2021, le groupe dispose de 259 salles de spectacle dans le monde. En outre, le groupe développe une activité de management d'artistes ; - vente de billets de spectacles (18,1%) : 282,3 millions de billets vendus via les plateformes de billetterie Ticketmaster.com, Livenation.com et autres applications mobiles ; - sponsoring et prestations de services de marketing événementiel (6,6%). La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Etats-Unis (80,7%), Royaume Uni (9,5%) et autres (9,8%).
Secteur
Production de spectacles
Agenda
13/06/2024 - Assemblée générale
Indices liés
S&P 500
Plus d'informations sur la société

Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Plus de données financières

Notations pour Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
D+
Plus de notations

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
21
Dernier Cours de Cloture
93,6 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
116,5 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+24,44 %
Consensus

Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Production de pièces de théatre et de concerts

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. Action Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.
0,00 % 21,5 Md
SONGCHENG PERFORMANCE DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD Action Songcheng Performance Development Co.,Ltd
+1,42 % 3,62 Md
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP. Action Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.
+9,50 % 1,67 Md
Production de pièces de théatre et de concerts
  1. Bourse
  2. Actions
  3. Action LYV
  4. Actualités Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.
  5. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. : Wolfe Research maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
-40% Prolongation exceptionnelle : Nos abonnements vous guident vers les meilleurs investissements de demain.
PROFITEZ-EN MAINTENANT