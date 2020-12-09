Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nasdaq  >  Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.    LOB

LIVE OAK BANCSHARES, INC.

(LOB)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nasdaq - 09/12 22:00:00
41.41 USD   -1.36%
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur LIVE OAK BANCSHARES, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF - USD4.10%0.17%Etats UnisActions - Banques
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD3.02%0.04%Etats UnisActions



Graphique LIVE OAK BANCSHARES, INC.
Durée : Période :
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Objectif de cours Moyen 40,67 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 41,98 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 7,19%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -3,13%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -16,6%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
LIVE OAK BANCSHARES, INC.120.83%1 706
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.74%168 716
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-18.30%60 905
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-2.92%56 553
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.13.74%55 586
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-11.46%46 677
