UBS apprécie LSEG ; BofA soutient Weir Group

(Alliance News) - Les actions suivantes cotées à Londres ont reçu des recommandations d'analystes vendredi matin et jeudi :
FTSE 100
UBS relève London Stock Exchange à "acheter" (neutre) - objectif de cours 8 700 (8 500) pence
Bank of America relève l'objectif de cours de Hiscox à 1 270 (1 250) pence - "achat".
Exane BNP ramène Sage Group à 'neutre' (surperformance)
Bank of America relève Weir Group à 'neutre' (underperform) - objectif de cours à 1.800 pence
Deutsche Bank relève GSK à 'achat' (hold) - objectif de cours 1 700 (1 500) pence
FTSE 250
Peel Hunt relève Genuit Group à "acheter" (add) - objectif de cours 320 (350) pence
Liberum relève National Express à 'hold
JPMorgan relève l'objectif de cours de Diploma à 2 250 (2 150) pence - "underweight" (sous-pondérer)
PETITES CAPITALISATIONS ET AUTRES MARCHÉS PRINCIPAUX
Peel Hunt démarre Alliance Pharma avec 'hold' - objectif de cours de 65 pence
Peel Hunt démarre Oxford Nanopore avec 'réduire' - objectif de cours 170 pence
