Recherche avancée
Connexion
Connexion
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Inscription
Inscription Email
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Royaume-Uni
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. London Stock Exchange plc
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    LSE   GB00B0SWJX34

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC

(LSE)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe Europe  -  11:06:03 17/03/2023
7426.00 GBX   +1.37%
10:34UBS apprécie LSEG ; BofA soutient Weir Group
AN
09:50HSBC émet pour 135 millions d'euros d'obligations à 4,816%.
MT
08:54Le rachat d'Emis et BT Openreach sous la loupe des autorités de surveillance
AN
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

UBS apprécie LSEG ; BofA soutient Weir Group

17/03/2023 | 10:34
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Les actions suivantes cotées à Londres ont reçu des recommandations d'analystes vendredi matin et jeudi :

----------

FTSE 100

----------

UBS relève London Stock Exchange à "acheter" (neutre) - objectif de cours 8 700 (8 500) pence

----------

Bank of America relève l'objectif de cours de Hiscox à 1 270 (1 250) pence - "achat".

----------

Exane BNP ramène Sage Group à 'neutre' (surperformance)

----------

Bank of America relève Weir Group à 'neutre' (underperform) - objectif de cours à 1.800 pence

----------

Deutsche Bank relève GSK à 'achat' (hold) - objectif de cours 1 700 (1 500) pence

----------

FTSE 250

----------

Peel Hunt relève Genuit Group à "acheter" (add) - objectif de cours 320 (350) pence

----------

Liberum relève National Express à 'hold

----------

JPMorgan relève l'objectif de cours de Diploma à 2 250 (2 150) pence - "underweight" (sous-pondérer)

----------

PETITES CAPITALISATIONS ET AUTRES MARCHÉS PRINCIPAUX

----------

Peel Hunt démarre Alliance Pharma avec 'hold' - objectif de cours de 65 pence

----------

Peel Hunt démarre Oxford Nanopore avec 'réduire' - objectif de cours 170 pence

----------

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. Tous droits réservés.

Valeurs citées dans l'article
Varia.DernierVar. 1janv
ALLIANCE PHARMA PLC 0.71%66.4 Cours en différé.25.47%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 1.68%28.97 Cours en différé.-12.53%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 2.23%9.584 Cours en différé.-10.47%
DIPLOMA PLC 2.58%2740 Cours en différé.-5.04%
FTSE 100 1.09%7473.42 Cours en différé.-0.56%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 0.55%18834.15 Cours en différé.-0.50%
GENUIT GROUP PLC 7.59%279.8112 Cours en différé.-5.34%
GSK PLC 1.67%1410.6 Cours en différé.-3.52%
HISCOX LTD 0.13%1099.5 Cours en différé.0.50%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 2.18%7438 Cours en différé.2.66%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) 1.50%1072.58 Cours en temps réel.3.18%
NATIONAL EXPRESS GROUP PLC 2.82%122.783 Cours en différé.-7.46%
OXFORD NANOPORE TECHNOLOGIES PLC -4.06%187 Cours en différé.-20.08%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) 0.87%1514.95 Cours en temps réel.-1.97%
SAGE GROUP PLC -0.13%748.4 Cours en différé.1.02%
THE WEIR GROUP PLC 0.95%1760 Cours en différé.4.37%
Toute l'actualité sur LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
10:34UBS apprécie LSEG ; BofA soutient Weir Group
AN
09:50HSBC émet pour 135 millions d'euros d'obligations à 4,816%.
MT
08:54Le rachat d'Emis et BT Openreach sous la loupe des autorités de surveillance
AN
07:31LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : UBS favorable au dossier
ZD
01:18Standard Chartered rachète près de 3,3 millions d'actions
MT
16/03Chill Brands lève 560 000 GBP par le biais d'une souscription d'actions d'une entrepris..
AN
16/03Un actionnaire de British American Tobacco fait pression pour que la cotation du Royaum..
MT
16/03Franklin Templeton lance un nouvel ETF pour les investisseurs européens
AO
16/03Standard Chartered rachète près de 3,1 millions d'actions
MT
15/03La Grande-Bretagne dit qu'elle renforcera son système financier après ..
RE
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 7 606 M 9 213 M 8 679 M
Résultat net 2022 1 423 M 1 724 M 1 624 M
Dette nette 2022 5 330 M 6 456 M 6 081 M
PER 2022 29,4x
Rendement 2022 1,42%
Capitalisation 40 519 M 49 080 M 46 233 M
VE / CA 2022 6,03x
VE / CA 2023 5,53x
Nbr Employés 23 261
Flottant 59,0%
Graphique LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
Durée : Période :
London Stock Exchange plc : Graphique analyse technique London Stock Exchange plc | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 18
Dernier Cours de Clôture 7 326,00 GBX
Objectif de cours Moyen 9 508,32 GBX
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 29,8%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
David Adam Schwimmer Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anna Olive Magdelene Manz Chief Financial Officer & Director
Donald Austin Robert Chairman
Anthony McCarthy Chief Information Officer
David Shalders Chief Operating & Integration Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC2.66%49 080
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-3.28%55 455
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-3.26%52 586
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG6.54%33 518
NASDAQ, INC.-13.43%25 971
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.39.25%14 605