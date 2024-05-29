lululemon athletica Inc. est spécialisé dans la création et la commercialisation de vêtements de sport techniques pour hommes et femmes. Le groupe propose des pantalons, des t-shirts, des shorts, des maillots, des vestes, etc. ainsi que des accessoires (chaussettes, chaussures, tapis, sacs, bouteilles d'eau, etc.). Le CA par activité se répartit comme suit : - vente en ligne (45,6%) ; - vente en magasins détenus en propre (45%) : détention, au 29/01/2023, de 655 magasins dans le monde ; - autres (9,4%). La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Etats-Unis (69,7%), Canada (14,3%), Chine (8,4%) et autres (7,6%).

Secteur Habillement et accessoires