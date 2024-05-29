Action LULU LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.
lululemon athletica Inc.

Actions

LULU

US5500211090

Habillement et accessoires

Marché Fermé - Nasdaq
 22:00:00 28/05/2024 		Après clotûre 00:30:10
295,2 USD -2,56 % Graphique intraday de lululemon athletica Inc. 294,6 -0,24 %
12:15 LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC. : TD Cowen toujours à l'achat ZM
12:15 LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC. : Morgan Stanley à l'achat ZM

Dernières actualités sur lululemon athletica Inc.

Profil Société

lululemon athletica Inc. est spécialisé dans la création et la commercialisation de vêtements de sport techniques pour hommes et femmes. Le groupe propose des pantalons, des t-shirts, des shorts, des maillots, des vestes, etc. ainsi que des accessoires (chaussettes, chaussures, tapis, sacs, bouteilles d'eau, etc.). Le CA par activité se répartit comme suit : - vente en ligne (45,6%) ; - vente en magasins détenus en propre (45%) : détention, au 29/01/2023, de 655 magasins dans le monde ; - autres (9,4%). La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Etats-Unis (69,7%), Canada (14,3%), Chine (8,4%) et autres (7,6%).
Habillement et accessoires
Agenda
05/06/2024 - Q1 2024 Publication de résultats
Indices liés
S&P 500
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour lululemon athletica Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
36
Dernier Cours de Cloture
295,2 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
437,2 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+48,07 %
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Habillement et accessoires - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC. Action lululemon athletica Inc.
-42,25 % 37,18 Md
CHRISTIAN DIOR SE Action Christian Dior SE
-1,20 % 139 Md
MONCLER S.P.A. Action Moncler S.p.A.
+9,12 % 17,94 Md
RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION Action Ralph Lauren Corporation
+25,69 % 11,33 Md
LEVI STRAUSS & CO. Action Levi Strauss & Co.
+36,76 % 9 Md
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED Action Li Ning Company Limited
+0,48 % 7,12 Md
BOSIDENG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED Action Bosideng International Holdings Limited
+33,33 % 6,67 Md
PVH CORP. Action PVH Corp.
-6,00 % 6,5 Md
GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC. Action Gildan Activewear Inc.
+15,86 % 6,28 Md
YOUNGOR FASHION CO., LTD. Action Youngor Fashion Co., Ltd.
+21,22 % 5,07 Md
