Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nyse  >  Lumen Technologies, Inc.    LUMN

LUMEN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(LUMN)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 29/01 16:38:47
12.385 USD   +3.99%
2020CENTURYLINK, INC. : Détachement de dividende
FA
2020Une panne d'internet mondiale causée dimanche par une entreprise américaine
AW
2020CENTURYLINK, INC. : Détachement de dividende
FA
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 


Aucune donnée



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique LUMEN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Durée : Période :
Lumen Technologies, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Lumen Technologies, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 14
Objectif de cours Moyen 10,51 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 11,91 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 51,1%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -11,8%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -41,2%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
LUMEN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.26.21%13 067
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-6.16%229 126
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-1.04%130 848
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION0.38%93 474
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG0.13%86 112
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY6.79%60 302
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ