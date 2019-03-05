Connexion
Luye Pharma Group Ltd.    2186   BMG570071099

LUYE PHARMA GROUP LTD.

(2186)
  Rapport
SynthèseGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur LUYE PHARMA GROUP LTD.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
UBS ETF - MSCI China ESG Universal ...0.98%0.08%-ChineActions
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Globa...1.65%0.07%MondeActions
JPMorgan Diversified Return Emergin...1.56%0.07%NCActions
Deka MSCI China ex A Shares - HKD0.11%0.05%-ChineActions
Xtrackers MSCI China 1C - USD0.84%0.05%ChineActions
Franklin FTSE China ETF - USD2.81%0.05%-ChineActions
Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF - USD1.84%0.02%-NCActions
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ...-0.96%0.02%-NCActions
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ...-0.82%0.02%-NCActions



 LUYE PHARMA GROUP LTD
Un groupe pharmaceutique chinois en forte croissance
Graphique LUYE PHARMA GROUP LTD.
Luye Pharma Group Ltd. : Graphique analyse technique Luye Pharma Group Ltd. | Zone bourse
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 13
Objectif de cours Moyen 5,13 CNY
Dernier Cours de Cloture 4,36 CNY
Ecart / Objectif Haut 62,0%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 17,6%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -29,8%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
LUYE PHARMA GROUP LTD.-16.44%2 046
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-3.03%24 288
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.103.80%18 070
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.21.47%16 844
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.31.41%15 522
DIVI'S LABORATORIES LIMITED71.18%11 208
