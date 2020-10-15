Connexion
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE

(MC)
LVMH : Bernstein persiste à l'achat

15/10/2020 | 21:03
L'analyste Luca Solca du bureau de recherche Bernstein considère le titre attrayant et le recommande à l'achat. L'objectif de cours est inchangé à 475 EUR.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020

Données financières
CA 2020 45 296 M 52 988 M -
Résultat net 2020 4 156 M 4 862 M -
Dette nette 2020 17 308 M 20 247 M -
PER 2020 51,8x
Rendement 2020 1,08%
Capitalisation 203 Mrd - -
VE / CA 2020 4,86x
VE / CA 2021 4,02x
Nbr Employés 163 309
Flottant 51,8%
Graphique LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE
Durée : Période :
LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton SE : Graphique analyse technique LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton SE | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreHaussièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 26
Objectif de cours Moyen 436,74 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 412,20 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 21,3%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 5,95%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -34,7%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Bernard Arnault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Federico Belloni Group Managing Director & Director
Jean-Jacques Guiony Chief Financial Officer
Delphine Arnault-Gancia Director
Antoine Arnault Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE-0.48%243 641
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.51.97%45 879
VF CORPORATION-24.00%29 512
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED61.88%12 326
MONCLER S.P.A.-7.91%10 952
LEVI STRAUSS & CO.-19.60%6 160
