LVMH : Bernstein persiste à l'achat
15/10/2020 | 21:03
L'analyste Luca Solca du bureau de recherche Bernstein considère le titre attrayant et le recommande à l'achat. L'objectif de cours est inchangé à 475 EUR.
Données financières
|
|CA 2020
|
45 296 M
52 988 M
-
|Résultat net 2020
|
4 156 M
4 862 M
-
|Dette nette 2020
|
17 308 M
20 247 M
-
|PER 2020
|51,8x
|Rendement 2020
|1,08%
|
|Capitalisation
|
203 Mrd
-
-
|VE / CA 2020
|4,86x
|VE / CA 2021
|4,02x
|Nbr Employés
|163 309
|Flottant
|51,8%
|
|Graphique LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Haussière
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|26
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
436,74 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
412,20 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
21,3%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
5,95%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
-34,7%