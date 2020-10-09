Connexion
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE

(MC)
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 09/10 11:28:12
406.75 EUR   -0.11%
LVMH : Goldman Sachs à l'achat

09/10/2020 | 09:45
L'analyste Louise Singlehurst du bureau de recherche Goldman Sachs considère le titre attrayant et le recommande à l'achat. L'objectif de cours est inchangé à 470 EUR.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Toute l'actualité sur LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE
09:45LVMH : Goldman Sachs à l'achat
ZD
08:37LVMH : RBC persiste à l'achat
ZD
07/10BOURSE DE PARIS : Paris perplexe quant à un plan de relance américain
AW
07/10BOURSE DE PARIS : Paris attend d'y voir plus clair
AW
06/10BOURSE DE PARIS : Paris prend 0,11%, surveillant la température à Washington
AW
05/10Le Groupe Arnault monte à près de 7% du capital de Lagardère
AW
05/10Lagardère-Groupe Arnault détient 6,69% du capital - AMF
RE
05/10BOURSE DE PARIS : Paris rassurée par la santé de Trump
AW
04/10MÉDIAS : LVMH entre au capital de Challenges (Perdriel)
AW
04/10LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Le couturier Kenzo est mort des suites du COV..
RE
Recommandations des analystes sur LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE
Données financières
CA 2020 45 297 M 53 328 M -
Résultat net 2020 4 157 M 4 893 M -
Dette nette 2020 16 243 M 19 123 M -
PER 2020 51,2x
Rendement 2020 1,10%
Capitalisation 205 Mrd 241 Mrd -
VE / CA 2020 4,88x
VE / CA 2021 4,03x
Nbr Employés 163 309
Flottant 51,8%
Graphique LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE
LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton SE : Graphique analyse technique LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton SE | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreHaussièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 26
Objectif de cours Moyen 435,74 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 407,20 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 22,8%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 7,01%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -33,9%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Bernard Arnault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Federico Belloni Group Managing Director & Director
Jean-Jacques Guiony Chief Financial Officer
Delphine Arnault-Gancia Director
Antoine Arnault Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE-1.69%240 855
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.45.87%44 164
VF CORPORATION-21.40%29 987
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED64.88%12 023
MONCLER S.P.A.-8.41%10 916
LEVI STRAUSS & CO.-19.34%6 143
