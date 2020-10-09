|
LVMH : Goldman Sachs à l'achat
09/10/2020 | 09:45
L'analyste Louise Singlehurst du bureau de recherche Goldman Sachs considère le titre attrayant et le recommande à l'achat. L'objectif de cours est inchangé à 470 EUR.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
|
|Toute l'actualité sur LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2020
|
45 297 M
53 328 M
-
|Résultat net 2020
|
4 157 M
4 893 M
-
|Dette nette 2020
|
16 243 M
19 123 M
-
|PER 2020
|51,2x
|Rendement 2020
|1,10%
|
|Capitalisation
|
205 Mrd
241 Mrd
-
|VE / CA 2020
|4,88x
|VE / CA 2021
|4,03x
|Nbr Employés
|163 309
|Flottant
|51,8%
|
|Graphique LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Haussière
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|26
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
435,74 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
407,20 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
22,8%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
7,01%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
-33,9%