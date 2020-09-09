|
LVMH : Jefferies reste à l'achat
09/09/2020 | 18:57
Dans sa dernière note de recherche, l'analyste Flavio Cereda confirme sa recommandation positive. Le broker Jefferies était déjà précédemment à l'achat. L'objectif de cours reste fixé à 455 EUR.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
|
|Toute l'actualité sur LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2020
|
45 921 M
54 310 M
-
|Résultat net 2020
|
4 242 M
5 017 M
-
|Dette nette 2020
|
20 911 M
24 731 M
-
|PER 2020
|49,7x
|Rendement 2020
|1,11%
|
|Capitalisation
|
204 Mrd
240 Mrd
-
|VE / CA 2020
|4,89x
|VE / CA 2021
|3,99x
|Nbr Employés
|147 715
|Flottant
|51,8%
|
|Graphique LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|27
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
417,66 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
404,40 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
23,6%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
3,28%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
-33,5%