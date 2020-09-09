Connexion
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE

(MC)
09/09
404.05 EUR   -0.09%
19:05Comment la romance entre LVMH et Tiffany a tourné court
AW
19:03FRANCE : Le Drian a averti LVMH des risques liés au rachat de Tiffany
RE
18:57LVMH : Jefferies reste à l'achat
ZD
LVMH : Jefferies reste à l'achat

09/09/2020 | 18:57
Dans sa dernière note de recherche, l'analyste Flavio Cereda confirme sa recommandation positive. Le broker Jefferies était déjà précédemment à l'achat. L'objectif de cours reste fixé à 455 EUR.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Données financières
CA 2020 45 921 M 54 310 M -
Résultat net 2020 4 242 M 5 017 M -
Dette nette 2020 20 911 M 24 731 M -
PER 2020 49,7x
Rendement 2020 1,11%
Capitalisation 204 Mrd 240 Mrd -
VE / CA 2020 4,89x
VE / CA 2021 3,99x
Nbr Employés 147 715
Flottant 51,8%
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 27
Objectif de cours Moyen 417,66 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 404,40 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 23,6%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 3,28%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -33,5%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Bernard Arnault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Federico Belloni Group Managing Director & Director
Jean-Jacques Guiony Chief Financial Officer
Delphine Arnault-Gancia Director
Antoine Arnault Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE-2.37%240 102
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.50.99%45 546
VF CORPORATION-31.39%26 644
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED37.04%10 255
MONCLER S.P.A.-14.65%10 197
COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY-11.68%5 853
